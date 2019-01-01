Declutter your admin dashboard with the plugin including all the must-have tools for user engagement. Email popups, contact boxes, survey forms, floating bars, and live chat – easily managed from a single no-code app.
I was able to plug this in and have it up and running in just a few moments. No tricky API key, no coding at all. They even dynamically import all of your color settings so that the popups are easy to customize. Very impressed and highly recommended!
Create WordPress email opt-in form to convert website visitors into subscribers. Customize their webpage position and decide whether it should be a lightbox, a floating bar, or a slide-in. Adjust triggers and targeting to only display email forms when the time is right. Plus, GetSiteControl can be integrated with popular email marketing app including MailChimp, Constant Contact, AWeber and 24 more!
Online surveys for your website
Want to know what your customers think?
With GetSiteControl working as a WordPress survey plugin, you can build a survey of any complexity – from short polls and rating scales to multi-page skip-logic questionnaires. Use the available templates or create your own form with a simple drag-n-drop builder. Add email autoresponders and personalized thank you pages for great user experience.
WordPress popups and floating bars
Which type of popups is right for you?
Website popups can help with dozens of marketing tasks: website notifications, special offer announcements, content promotions, page abandonment prevention. Our Wordpress popup plugin brings a set of attention-grabbing modals, slide-ins, and floating bars to ensure your message gets seen by its target audience. Choose when to show the popup: on exit, based on page scrolling or time delay, or on certain days of the week.
Custom contact forms for WordPress
Why not try a floating contact button?
With GetSiteControl popup plugin, you can quickly create a WordPress contact form and tailor it to your needs. The plugin feature-set allows you for adding technical support forms, feedback forms, callback forms, order forms, job application forms and much more. The best part? Once someone interacts with it, you receive an instant notification and can respond directly via email.
Live chat for your website
Want to provide website visitors with a way to chat with you in real-time?
Activate a WordPress live chat widget to stay in touch with the prospects, answer their technical or sales questions instantly, and increase their overall satisfaction level. GetSiteControl live chat easily integrates with Slack, so you can communicate even on-the-go using your smartphone or tablet.
Get the must-have WordPress popups in a matter of minutes
Easy one-time installation
Simply install the dedicated plugin from the WordPress directory and sign in to your account. You'll instantly access the app dashboard and will be able to create WordPress widgets right away. And if you worry about the website speed, you should know that GetSiteControl code loads asynchronously and will never slow your page down.
Use the famous exit-intent technology to lower your bounce rate, convert some of the abandoning visitors, and find out why they are leaving by showing a promotional popup or a survey right before they close the page.
Precise targeting
Optimize conversions by showing popups on selected pages, using various messages for new and returning visitors, targeting audience groups by country, language, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters.
Smart triggers
Maintain great user experience by showing the popups to those who are most likely to engage. Display forms based on the depth of scrolling, time spent on a website, exit intention, or the date and day of the week.
9 webpage positions
Choose how your WordPress popups will appear on a webpage. There are nine positions for each tool including floating top and bottom bars, lightboxes, slide-ins, tabs, and buttons. The number of widgets is unlimited, so use as many as you need.
Mobile responsiveness
Make sure your popup plugin works efficiently even on mobile. Use the mobile unobtrusive view setting, and the widgets will adapt to the screen size of mobile devices featuring a big touch-friendly call-to-action button and clear design.
Popup customization
Add custom images and apply your website color theme to create professionally-looking forms and popups. Make use of our extensive image and GIF gallery or upload your own creative. Adjust fonts and animations to match your website style.
Email autoresponder
Create custom messages that will be automatically sent to those who have subscribed to your newsletter, completed a survey or interacted with your contact form. Use this feature to deliver lead magnets, promote your content, or confirm subscription.
A/B testing
Have the room for optimization and adjust popups as you go with A/B tests. Create up to 5 versions of the same widget and let your website visitors determine the winner to find out what colors, layouts, texts, and calls-to-action work best.
Real-time statistics
Make informed decisions about what works and what doesn’t. See how your WordPress popup plugin performs with real-time statistics, easy-to-read graphs, downloadable reports, and even a clickmap showing the locations your visitors come from.