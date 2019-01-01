Better than your average
Create quick polls and rating scales when you need to keep a survey short and simple.
Explore multi-page surveys, skip logic, and audience targeting to conduct in-depth research

Ryan Webb

Exit intent surveys can be game changers. We placed one on the page where website visitors were dropping out the most and within several days, we were able to identify the reason of webpage abandonment. The responses helped us quickly come up with an optimization idea. As a result – a 5% conversion rate increase right after implementation.

SearchStar Digital Advertising Agency

Use a WordPress questionnaire plugin to collect user feedback

Collect feedback from customers & employees

Successful business owners collect feedback on an ongoing basis – that includes insights from prospects, customers, and team members. To do so, a WordPress survey plugin is essential. Employ GetSiteControl to measure customer satisfaction, evaluate new product performance, conduct preliminary research and make data-driven decisions.

Website exit survey form plugin for WordPress

Create exit-intent website survey forms

A survey that pops up right before a visitor exits is the swiss army knife of surveys. It will help to reduce your website’s bounce rate and get an outside perspective on user experience. Use exit surveys to find out why people abandon particular pages without taking any action, ask them to evaluate your website and share their thoughts before leaving.

GetSiteControl WordPress survey contact form is capable of capturing emails

Use WordPress survey form plugin to capture emails

Targeted surveys are great for building email lists, and you can automate the workflow by connecting GetSiteControl to your email marketing software. Place surveys on selected pages, target new or returning visitors depending on your goals and send automated messages to everyone who fills out the form to encourage further actions.

No-code WordPress survey plugin installation

Easy no-code installation

To install GetSiteControl to your website, add its plugin from the WordPress repository to your admin dashboard and register an account for free. Then create as many surveys as you need and watch the results in real-time. Use GetSiteControl for a week with no feature restrictions and no commitment before deciding whether it works for you.

GetSiteControl Customize survey forms Customize survey forms

The appearance and the level of complexity can be customized for every survey you create. Choose its color theme, its placement and functionality. Make use of templates and various field types to publish plain polls, star rating scales, or multi-page surveys.

GetSiteControl Select webpage position Select webpage position

There are 9 webpage positions where you can place a survey. Decide whether you want it to slide in or pop up under selected conditions, or you prefer it to always be in visitors’ sight as a floating bar or a sticky side tab that opens a form when clicked on.

GetSiteControl Apply skip logic & branching Apply skip logic & branching

Skip logic and branching features allow you to build multi-level questionnaires where the survey path changes based on the answers chosen by responders. Create one using intuitive GetSiteControl dashboard when you need to conduct comprehensive research.

GetSiteControl Opt in for mobile view Opt in for mobile view

Surveying mobile audience is as easy as engaging with your desktop visitors. Simply set up the unobtrusive mobile view feature to adjust the form for smaller screens and collapse it to the size of a noticeable CTA button at the bottom of a page.

GetSiteControl Send auto-replies Send auto-replies

If a survey includes an email capturing field, you can add responders to the list of subscribers and send automated responses after they fill out the form. Use the latter to thank them for participating, promoting your content, or encouraging further actions.

GetSiteControl Get real-time statistics Get real-time statistics

See how many times a form has been seen, closed, and interacted with. Reports are downloaded in an .xlsx file and provide extensive info about the responders including their location, IP, browser, device, and the page where they participated in your survey.

GetSiteControl Create a success page Create a success page

Success page settings determine whether you want to display a message to the responders after they fill out a survey, close the widget automatically or redirect them to another URL. This feature comes in handy for delivering lead magnets and gated content.

GetSiteControl Use targeting & triggers Use targeting & triggers

If you don’t want to survey 100% of your audience, use behavior triggers & targeting. The latter helps you show the form based on visitors’ location, device, referrals, and more. The former displays a survey based on exit intention, scroll depth, or the time spent on a page.

GetSiteControl Integrate a 3rd party app Integrate a 3rd party app

Connect your WordPress survey plugin to any popular email marketing software right from the dashboard, integrate it with Google Analytics Events to track widget performance, or use pre-configured Zapier connections with 1000+ web apps.

