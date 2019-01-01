Customize survey forms The appearance and the level of complexity can be customized for every survey you create. Choose its color theme, its placement and functionality. Make use of templates and various field types to publish plain polls, star rating scales, or multi-page surveys.

Select webpage position There are 9 webpage positions where you can place a survey. Decide whether you want it to slide in or pop up under selected conditions, or you prefer it to always be in visitors’ sight as a floating bar or a sticky side tab that opens a form when clicked on.

Apply skip logic & branching Skip logic and branching features allow you to build multi-level questionnaires where the survey path changes based on the answers chosen by responders. Create one using intuitive GetSiteControl dashboard when you need to conduct comprehensive research.

Opt in for mobile view Surveying mobile audience is as easy as engaging with your desktop visitors. Simply set up the unobtrusive mobile view feature to adjust the form for smaller screens and collapse it to the size of a noticeable CTA button at the bottom of a page.

Send auto-replies If a survey includes an email capturing field, you can add responders to the list of subscribers and send automated responses after they fill out the form. Use the latter to thank them for participating, promoting your content, or encouraging further actions.

Get real-time statistics See how many times a form has been seen, closed, and interacted with. Reports are downloaded in an .xlsx file and provide extensive info about the responders including their location, IP, browser, device, and the page where they participated in your survey.

Create a success page Success page settings determine whether you want to display a message to the responders after they fill out a survey, close the widget automatically or redirect them to another URL. This feature comes in handy for delivering lead magnets and gated content.

Use targeting & triggers If you don’t want to survey 100% of your audience, use behavior triggers & targeting. The latter helps you show the form based on visitors’ location, device, referrals, and more. The former displays a survey based on exit intention, scroll depth, or the time spent on a page.