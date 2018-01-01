Exit popups
Lower your site’s bounce rate and increase time on-site by showing a custom message to the visitors leaving your website.
GetSiteControl is a set of seven essential widgets for your blog: email signup forms, contact forms, live chats, online surveys, promotional popups and floating bars, Follow and Share social media buttons. All the tools you need to increase engagement with your blog's readers, get more subscribers, likes, shares and exposure.Sign up for a free account
You don't need to have any coding skills to add GetSiteControl widgets to Blogger (Blogspot). All you need to do is add a piece of code to your blog. If you haven't done this before, we offer detailed step-by-step instructions to walk you through the setup steps! It only takes a couple of minutes. After that, you will instantly get access to seven powerful tools for blog optimization.
Turn your blog traffic into email subscribers with a professional newsletter signup form. The Subscribe widget is a customizable list building tool that lets you add opt-in popups, exit-intent lead forms or floating newsletter signup bars to your blog.
You can adjust colors and add custom images to your form, set up audience targeting and create automatic autoresponders!
Social media sharing functionality is an absolute must for every blog. With the Share widget, you can make sure there is always a quick and easy way for your blog readers to share your blog posts with friends and followers on social media. Add Facebook and Twitter share buttons, as well as any other popular sharing option to your blog posts.
Create classic side buttons, floating Share bars and Share popups.
Invite your blog readers to follow you on social media with our easy-to-use customizable Follow widget. Create 'Follow Me' social buttons, top or bottom floating social bars and social media popups to grow your social media following.
You can even create exit-intent 'Follow' popups, choose to display widgets based on scrolling or after a set amount of time!
The easiest way for your blog readers to reach you when they have questions or feedback is a contact form. Use the Contact widget to create custom contact forms and add them to your blog. Easily customize your form's text and appearance. Receive instant notifications about new incoming messages from blog visitors and reply directly from your email inbox.
Use the Promo widget to promote your blog content, such as featured posts, most popular articles, contests, giveaways or any other special promotions. Create eye-catching popups and floating bars to drive traffic to specific pages of your blog.
Advanced visitor targeting options allow you to choose specific audiences for each promotion based on location, device type, UTM parameters, referrer, OS or browser.
Have a question for your blog readers? With the Survey widget, you can easily create quick entertaining polls or more in-depth surveys. With the drag-n-drop survey builder and multiple question types, you can create just the right online survey for your blog in no time. You can even use survey branching and logic to create online surveys where the next question depends on the specific answer respondents give!
If you want to be able to chat with your blog readers in real time, use the Chat widget. Easily add a compact 'Chat with me' button or panel to your blog posts or to the Contact page of your blog. You will receive instant notifications whenever someone wants to chat. You can even integrate your Chat widget with Slack and chat with blog visitors right from your smartphone or tablet!
Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.
Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.
Add custom images to create unique professionally-looking website widgets. Choose an image from our extensive gallery or upload your own.
Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your widgets will look like. Add custom images, choose colors, fonts and animations.
Create custom messages that will be automatically sent to those who have subscribed to your newsletter, completed a survey or used your contact form.
Responsive widgets adapt to the screen size of mobile devices and feature big touch-friendly calls-to-action and clear design for a great mobile user experience.
Create several versions of the same widget and let your website visitors determine the winner to find out what colors, layout, texts and call-to-actions work best.
See how your widgets perform with real-time statistics, easy-to-read graphs, downloadable reports and a clickmap showing where your visitors come from.