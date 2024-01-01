Send complementary product recommendations

📌 For general information on automations, refer to the Beginner’s Guide .

❗This feature is only available in the Getsitecontrol app for Shopify .

In this guide, you'll learn how to send automated product recommendations to your customers based on what they've purchased earlier.

Create a post-purchase automation

The first step is to select the correct automation type. From the Automations tab of the dashboard, click + Create automation and select Order:

This automation type is triggered when a customer places an order in your store.

Choose the conditions for the automation

From the top of the screen, click +Add condition and select the conditions that will trigger your automation.

Beyond the standard set of conditions, common to all automation types, the Order automation features additional conditions that allow you to target:

customers who have spent more than, less than, or a given amount on their order

customers who have bought more than, fewer than, or a given number of items

or customers who have bought a specific product or variant.

For this scenario, we’ll target customers who have bought a specific product from the store. From the Order tab of the conditions menu, select Product and proceed to choose the relevant product from your store database:

This way, the automation will be launched for all customers purchasing the ‘Italian Moka’ coffee maker. You can add more conditions to refine your target audience if needed.

❗If you leave the conditions section blank, the automation will be triggered when a customer buys any of your products.

Craft your email

It’s now time to craft the email featuring product recommendations for your customers. From the Actions menu , select Send email :

You can create the email from scratch or edit one of the customizable email templates to suit your needs. Here’s what your email can look like:

Use product cards to showcase the complementary products in your email:

📌 If you want to master using Getsitecontrol’s email editor, head over to our guides.

Set up all product recommendations within the same automation

You can set up multiple emails with recommendations relevant for different products within the same automation, and ensure each email is sent to customers who have bought the corresponding product.

First, repeat the process described above to create emails featuring different complementary products. For this example, we have created three emails:

An email for those who have bought the ‘Italian Moka’ (see above)

An email for those who have bought the ‘100% Arabica Blend’

And an email for those who have bought chocolate or confectionery products

For this setup, you’ll need to specify the relevant product in the conditions next to each email, instead of adding it to the general conditions at the top of the automation screen.

For example, we’ll add the product ‘100% Arabica Blend’ to the conditions of the email featuring recommendations relevant to that specific product:

You can add more than one product to the conditions of each email if you want to send the same recommendations for different products.

❗ Make sure to connect the conditions with an ‘OR’ operator, otherwise only customers who have purchased all the products in the conditions will get your recommendations.

Repeat this process for each email in the automation. When you’re satisfied with your automation setup, close it and follow the prompt to activate it.

Your automation with complementary product recommendations is ready.

Your automation with complementary product recommendations is ready.