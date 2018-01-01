Exit popups
Lower your site’s bounce rate and increase time on-site by showing a custom message to the visitors leaving your website.
Seven powerful add-ons for Squarespace websites: lead generation forms, contact forms, online surveys, live chats, promotional popups and floating bars, Follow and Share social media icons. All the tools you need to improve visitor engagement on your website and increase conversions - easily managed from a single dashboard.
GetSiteControl widgets are easy to integrate with any Squarespace website. You only need to add a code snippet to your website once. If you haven't installed a third-party script on Squarespace before, don't worry! We offer step-by-step installation instructions to walk you through. After installing the script you will be able to create and edit unlimited widgets, turn them on and off with a click of a button right from your dashboard without making any changes to the code.
Collect email addresses on your Squarespace website with the Subscribe widget, a customizable mobile-friendly newsletter signup form. Add custom images, create exit-intent opt-in popups and scroll-triggered forms, set up email autoresponders and custom 'thank you' pages, A/B test different variations and send collected leads directly to your email marketing app (MailChimp, AWeber, Constant Contact, Campaign Monitor, ActiveCampaign, Mad Mimi, GetResponse, MailerLite, iContact, ConvertKit, VerticalResponse, Mailjet, Drip, EasySendy and more!)
Conduct online surveys and polls on your Squarespace website with the Survey widget, an easy-to-use survey builder with multiple customization options. Choose one of the available survey templates or create a completely customized survey with the help of the multiple supported field types (radio buttons, text fields, checkboxes, drop-down lists, email fields and star ratings).
Use reliable survey data to better understand your customers’ needs and make informed decisions.
Add a custom contact form to your Squarespace website with the Contact widget. Create a simple "Contact us" form or a more complex contact form with custom appearance and different field types (checkboxes, radio buttons, text fields, email fields, drop-down lists and star ratings). Receive instant email notifications about new form submissions and reply directly from your inbox.
If you want to chat with your website visitors in real time, use the Chat widget. This way, whenever someone visiting your website has a question or concern, they will be able to reach you quickly and easily. And you will be able to reply instantly from desktop, tablet or smartphone thanks to the built-in Slack integration.
Create beautiful promotional popups and floating bars for your Squarespace website with the Promo widget. Perfect for promoting sales, discounts and special offers, announcing releases and product updates, sharing important news.
You can add images and customize colors, choose when the promotion appears (at once, on exit, based on page scroll or after a delay), display it on specific pages of the site, target visitors based on location, language, device type, browser, traffic source, target new or returned visitors.
Promote your social media profiles and grow your following with the responsive Follow widget. You can choose to add classic 'Follow me' side buttons, top or bottom floating bars or social media popups. Encourage your website visitors to connect with you on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube. Promote your business' presence on various social networks to extend your reach.
Add social media Share buttons to your Squarespace website with the customizable Share widget. Provide your website visitors with an easy way to share your content on any popular social network. Use classic side buttons, top or bottom floating bars or even popups to encourage social shares. You can customize the widget to perfectly match your website design.
Increase website conversions, visitor engagement, email signups, likes and shares.
No commitment. No credit card required.
Target visitors by country, device, browser, OS, traffic source, IP or UTM parameters, target new or returning visitors. Show widgets on selected pages only.
Have full control over your widget's behavior, choose to start and stop widgets based on scrolling, after a set amount of time, on a certain date or day of the week.
Add custom images to create unique professionally-looking website widgets. Choose an image from our extensive gallery or upload your own.
Bars, popups, buttons or panels - you choose how your widgets will look like. Add custom images, choose colors, fonts and animations.
Create custom messages that will be automatically sent to those who have subscribed to your newsletter, completed a survey or used your contact form.
Responsive widgets adapt to the screen size of mobile devices and feature big touch-friendly calls-to-action and clear design for a great mobile user experience.
Create several versions of the same widget and let your website visitors determine the winner to find out what colors, layout, texts and call-to-actions work best.
See how your widgets perform with real-time statistics, easy-to-read graphs, downloadable reports and a clickmap showing where your visitors come from.