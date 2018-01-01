Easy installation

GetSiteControl widgets are easy to integrate with any Squarespace website. You only need to add a code snippet to your website once. If you haven't installed a third-party script on Squarespace before, don't worry! We offer step-by-step installation instructions to walk you through. After installing the script you will be able to create and edit unlimited widgets, turn them on and off with a click of a button right from your dashboard without making any changes to the code.