Add a cookie consent message to your website

Use the Promo widget to provide clear information about the fact that cookies are used on your website and make your cookie policy prominent to comply with the EU cookie law.

Here is how you do it

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Promo On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget. Top bar and bottom bar are both great options for a cookie consent notification On the Content tab enter the message about your website using cookies and provide a link to the page where visitors can find more information about your cookie policy Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.