How to build a subscription confirmation workflow

📌 For general information on automations, refer to our Beginner’s Guide .

In this guide, you’ll learn how to build an automated subscription confirmation for your email signup form.

Set up the automation

Select the email subscription form in your dashboard and click Set up automation :

Follow the prompt to create a new automation.

Craft the confirmation email

Next, click +Add action , proceed to Send email , and start crafting your subscription confirmation email.

You can use one of Getsitecontrol’s templates as a base or start from scratch.

Once you’re done, your email will look something like this:

💡 If you're incentivizing people to subscribe in exchange for a coupon, an ebook, or any other lead magnet, this is where you deliver your incentive.

📌 For more precise instructions on using the email editor, refer to our guides.

Add more emails to the workflow (optional)

Following the confirmation email, consider sending a sequence of automated daily emails to introduce your brand, products, or services. If you do, make sure to add a time delay between emails to avoid overwhelming new subscribers.

Assign this automation to other forms

You can connect this automation to multiple email signup forms by adding the forms to the trigger settings:

Once you’re done setting up your automation, Save & close it.

And that’s it, your subscription confirmation automation is now in place and your subscribers will get your email as soon as they sign up.

If you need assistance setting up automations, our Tech Support team is here to help.