How to install widgets on Magento

To make Getsitecontrol widgets work on your Magento site you need to add a small piece of code (script) into the code of the page. This will link your site to Getsitecontrol and allow you to create and edit widgets in the dashboard with the results being applied in real time. The code needs to be added only once.

Here’s how to install Getsitecontrol on a website built with Magento:

1. Sign in to Getsitecontrol

Sign in to your Getsitecontrol account. If you don’t have an account yet, create one.

2. Copy the code

Click Install code at the top of the page.

You will see a piece of code that needs to be added to the code of your website.

Press the Copy to Clipboard button to copy the provided code.

3. Add the code to your site code

Log in to your Magento dashboard. On the Admin sidebar, click Content . Under Design, click Configuration .

Choose the website you want to configure and click Edit in the Action column.

Scroll down and expand Footer under Other Settings. Paste the piece of code you have copied from your Getsitecontrol dashboard right into the Miscellaneous HTML box. Click Save Configuration when complete.

That's it! Now you can go back to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and create widgets that will be displayed on your Magento website.