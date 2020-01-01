How to integrate Getsitecontrol with Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a free service by Google. It helps you to analyze the behavior of your site visitors to learn how they find your website, how long they stay on it and what they do there. You can easily connect Getsitecontrol to Google Analytics to start collecting detailed statistics and gaining insights into the way your site visitors interact with the widgets.

Please note that the Google Analytics tracking code should be already installed on your site for this integration to work.

1. Find the Integrations tab

Each widget in your account should be connected to Google Analytics separately. When editing the necessary widget, choose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Enable the integration

Find the Integrate with Google Analytics section and check the corresponding checkbox.

That's all you need to do to start sending Getsitecontrol events to your Google Analytics dashboard.

To view the events for Getsitecontrol widgets, open your Google Analytics dashboard, find the Behavior section and switch to Events.

You will see a new event category that is called 'getsitecontrol'. That's where you can see all the events Getsitecontrol sends.

There are five possible Event Actions:

show

the widget is shown to a visitor

the widget is shown to a visitor close

a visitor clicks the ‘close’ icon, the button that closes the widget, or the widget background (if it is set up to close the widget)

a visitor clicks the ‘close’ icon, the button that closes the widget, or the widget background (if it is set up to close the widget) submit

a visitor clicks the button that submits the widget

a visitor clicks the button that submits the widget showWidget

a visitor clicks the widget button that shows another widget

a visitor clicks the widget button that shows another widget openUrl

a visitor clicks the widget button that opens an URL

The Event Label is the name of the widget that is integrated with Google Analytics — as specified in your Getsitecontrol dashboard.