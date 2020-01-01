How to integrate widgets with Klaviyo

If you use Klaviyo for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Klaviyo when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Klaviyo

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Klaviyo from the drop-down list.

Fill in the API key field.

To find your API key, go to your Klaviyo account, click on your username and choose Account. Then click on Settings and choose API Keys from the drop-down menu.

Click to Create API Key to generate a new Private API Key.

Copy it, switch back to your Getsitecontrol account and paste the key into the API key field. Click Save . Now yours accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing Klaviyo lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Klaviyo list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK . That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Klaviyo list you have specified.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.