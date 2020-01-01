How to integrate widgets with Google Sheets

Google Sheets is a spreadsheet app that helps people create flexible, easy-to-use spreadsheets and manage them online. You can easily connect Getsitecontrol widgets to specific spreadsheets to send the collected data to Google Sheets automatically and avoid having to manually export and import it.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Google Sheets when editing your widget. Choose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Google Sheets

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Google Sheets from the drop-down list.

You will be asked to sign in to your Google account.

After you entered your login and password, click the Allow button to confirm authorization.

Now yours accounts are connected.

3. Specify the spreadsheet

On the next step, you can specify the spreadsheet you want the collected data to be exported to. To do that, you need to get the spreadsheet URL.

Here is where you can find it: go to Google Sheets, open your spreadsheet and copy its URL from your browser address bar.

Then switch back to Getsitecontrol and paste it in the corresponding field.

4. Map your widget fields

Finally, click the Map widget fields button to specify which data from your widget will be passed to your spreadsheet.

On the left you’ll see the list of fields that Getsitecontrol can export. And on the right you’ll find the list of columns that will be added to your Google spreadsheet once you set up the integration. You can change the names of these columns on the right.

You also can add new fields on the left to pass some extra details. To learn more about field mapping, see this guide.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK. That’s it. Now the data submitted through the form will be automatically added in new rows inside your spreadsheet.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.