How to use skip logic and branching

Skip logic and branching is a feature that allows you to create widgets where each subsequent page adapts to your respondents’ input. For example, based on the answers they give to a survey question, they’ll see a different follow-up question or a different form completion page.

When you use this feature, the content your respondents see on each page is more personalized, and you’re more likely to see higher form engagement rates.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to use Getsitecontrol’s skip logic and branching to create responsive, personalized forms and collect smarter insights.

Let’s walk you through the process, step by step.

1. Craft your form pages

For starters, log in to your Getsitecontrol account and start creating your widget. You can start from scratch or choose a template as a base.

Next, go to the Pages section of the dashboard.

Create all pages of the form and their variations. For our example, we’ll create 4 pages: a page for each possible response to the question on the first page, and a final ‘thank you’ page.

To add a new page, click the +Add page button:

Then, adjust the text and add the necessary fields and action buttons.

Feel free to create pages in any order, as we are going to rename them at the next step.

2. Rename pages, field IDs, and option IDs

Rename all of your form pages so you can easily recognize them when you start setting up your skip logic and branching structure.

Here is what the renamed form pages look like in our case:

Proceed to rename your form field IDs as well:

And don’t forget about option IDs:

💡 Renaming field IDs and option IDs of your form will make the statistics report for the form easier to read, because you won’t have to memorize the meaning of each response option.

3. Set up the skip logic and branching structure

You’ll find the skip logic and branching settings at the button level. For each button that leads to a subsequent form page — i.e. that has a ‘Submit/Go to page’ action assigned — you’ll have to choose what happens next.

To open the Skip logic and branching settings, click on the relevant button in the widget preview and hit Edit in the ‘Actions’ section:

By default, all buttons with a ‘Submit/Go to page’ action follow the linear page order. This means that they always take respondents to the following page in the original page order.

If you select ‘Skip logic and branching’ instead, you’ll be able to set up your own rules for displaying the subsequent pages of the form.

To get started, click on the conditions tab and select the form field:

Proceed to select the response option and the condition. You can include (‘any of’) or exclude (‘none of’) one or more answers:

Then, choose the page where the button should take the respondents if they fulfill the condition:

With the same steps, you can create conditions for other response options. Just click the + Add condition button to create a new branch:

Once your setup is complete, click OK .

In our example, if respondents select ‘Good’ or ‘Needs improvement’ on the first page of the form, they’ll see an additional follow-up question. Then, they’ll land on the ‘Thank you’ page, regardless of their answer to the follow-up question.

To set the button to open a specific page in the form, regardless of the page order and the answer to the form fields, leave the default condition ‘Always’ and select the target page from the dropdown list:

In the dropdown list, along with your form pages, you’ll find one more option: ‘Finish here’. If you select it, the button will simply submit the collected data and go back to the first page of the form.

If you have multiple pages with response options, you’ll need to repeat the process for each submission button in your form.

Once you are done setting up the form, click Save & close . Your form with skip logic and branching is now ready.

Let’s now take a look at more use cases for the new feature.

4. Use cases

You can use skip logic and branching on a variety of widgets, including, but not limited to:

Feedback forms

Survey forms

Contact forms

Order forms

Product filters

We’ve already shown you how it works in a feedback form, so below, you’ll find more examples.

Survey form

Let’s suppose you’re using a survey form to find out what’s preventing people from purchasing in your store.