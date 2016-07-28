How to use Webhooks

This is an advanced feature and requires some programming knowledge. Please note that we are unable to provide support for creating or troubleshooting custom code.

Webhooks are a way to instantly receive information from your widgets as soon as it’s submitted. You specify the URL you want to receive the data to and GetSiteControl will POST to that URL whenever a widget is filled out on your website. Webhooks allow you to receive real time data from your widgets. How you use it is up to you. You can enable webhooks for Subscribe, Survey and Contact widgets.

Submit URL

First, you need to specify the URL you want to receive the data from the widget to. Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click to Edit the necessary widget, switch to the Integrations tab and check the Enable webhooks option.

Enter the URL you want GetSiteControl to make HTTP POST requests to and save the changes.

Now when webhooks are enabled all new submissions will be automatically POSTed to the specified URL.

POST notification format

Webhook notifications are sent via HTTP POST request, and the request body containing the response data is in JSON format. Below is an example request that contains all possible field types.

{ "id" : 33 , "type" : "form_response" , "date" : "2016-07-28T10:18:28.869Z" , "widget" : { "id" : 5 , "type" : "contact" , "name" : "Contact widget" }, "page" : "http://example.com/page.html" , "ip" : "65.55.37.104" , "location" : { "country" : "United States" , "country_code" : "US" , "region" : "Washington" , "state_code" : "WA" , "district" : null , "city" : "Redmond" , "postal_code" : "98052" , "latitude" : 47.674 , "longitude" : -122.1215 , "locale" : "en" , "timezone" : "America/Los_Angeles" }, "lang" : "en-US" , "browser" : "Chrome" , "os" : "Linux" , "platform" : "Desktop" , "user_agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/51.0.2704.106 Safari/537.36" , "context" : { "utm_campaign" : "Search US" , "utm_medium" : "cpc" , "utm_content" : "Buy best car" , "utm_source" : "google.com" , "utm_term" : null , "returning" : true , "source" : null }, "custom" : { "tariff" : "Pro" , "accountId" : 8756 }, "response" : [ { "field" : { "type" : "email" , "name" : "email" , "label" : "Email" }, "value" : "user@example.com" }, { "field" : { "type" : "text" , "name" : "q188567607" , "label" : "Name" }, "value" : "John Smith" }, { "field" : { "type" : "textarea" , "name" : "message" , "label" : "Message" }, "value" : "Hello, It's beautiful!" }, { "field" : { "name" : "q450292699" , "label" : "Select one" , "type" : "radio" , "options" : [ { "comment" : true , "name" : "opt173445031" , "label" : "Option 1" }, { "name" : "opt230309546" , "label" : "Option 2" } ] }, "value" : [ { "comment" : "My comment" , "name" : "opt173445031" , "label" : "Option 1" } ] }, { "field" : { "name" : "q309498997" , "label" : "Select any" , "type" : "checkbox" , "options" : [ { "comment" : true , "name" : "opt517844763" , "label" : "Option 1" }, { "comment" : true , "name" : "opt404025667" , "label" : "Option 2" }, { "name" : "opt138812904" , "label" : "Option 3" } ] }, "value" : [ { "name" : "opt517844763" , "label" : "Option 1" }, { "name" : "opt138812904" , "label" : "Option 3" } ] }, { "field" : { "comment" : true , "rating" : "stars" , "name" : "q194722867" , "max" : 5 , "label" : "Rate us" , "type" : "rating" , "options" : [ { "comment" : true , "name" : "0" , "label" : "1" }, { "comment" : true , "name" : "1" , "label" : "2" }, { "comment" : true , "name" : "2" , "label" : "3" }, { "comment" : true , "name" : "3" , "label" : "4" }, { "comment" : true , "name" : "4" , "label" : "5" } ] }, "value" : [ { "name" : "4" , "label" : "5" } ] }, { "field" : { "label" : "Select one (Dropdown List)" , "type" : "select" , "options" : [ { "name" : "opt433618125" , "label" : "Option 1" }, { "name" : "opt981936267" , "label" : "Option 2" } ], "name" : "q134080778" }, "value" : [ { "name" : "opt981936267" , "label" : "Option 2" } ] } ] }

Field descriptions

id - event ID that is unique to every new submission

date - submission date in UTC

widget - widget’s ID, type and name

page - URL of the page the form was filled on

ip - website visitor’s IP

location - geo-location detected by IP country - full country name detected by IP country_code - ISO2 country code detected by IP region - full region name detected by IP state_code - ISO2 state code (USA) detected by IP district - name of the district/province detected by IP city - full city name detected by IP postal_code - postal code detected by IP latitude - latitude detected by IP longitude - longitude detected by IP locale - locale detected by IP (e.g., en) timezone - timezone detected by IP (e.g., America/New_York)

lang - user’s browser language, e.g., en-US

browser - browser name detected by user_agent

os - OS name detected by user_agent

platform - Mobile, Tablet, Desktop, Other, detected by user_agent

user_agent - user agent string

context - user’s session information utm_campaign - utm_campaign parameter visitor arrived to the site with utm_source - utm_source parameter visitor arrived to the site with utm_medium - utm_medium parameter visitor arrived to the site with utm_content - utm_content parameter visitor arrived to the site with utm_term - utm_term parameter visitor arrived to the site with returning - returned or first-time visitor source - referrer URL, the page visitor has come from

custom - dictionaty of custom JS API fields

response - array of submitted form fields

Submitted form field descriptions

field - metadata dictionary type - field type (email, text, textarea, radio, checkbox, select, rating) name - field identifier label - field name comment - comments enabled/disabled attribute options - list of valid options for radio, checkbox, select, rating name - option identifier label - option name comment - comments enabled/disabled attribute

value - submitted data email, text, textarea type fields - text radio, checkbox, select, rating type fields - array of selected options name - selected option identifier label - selected option name comment - submitted comment



