A/B testing for widgets: what it is, why it matters, best practices and use cases

A/B testing allows you to compare different versions of a widget to see which one performs better with your audience. It’s often used to evaluate changes in copy, calls to action, images, layout, or offers, with the goal of increasing engagement or conversions.

In Getsitecontrol, A/B testing is designed to help you improve the effectiveness of your widgets by measuring real user interactions under the same conditions.

What is A/B testing?

A/B testing is a method used to compare different versions of a widget. The versions are shown to different but equal groups of visitors at the same time to measure how each one performs.

All widget versions must behave in the same way: they appear on the same pages, with the same timing, for the same audience. This ensures that performance differences are caused by changes in the widget itself rather than differences in audience or timing.

By keeping all other conditions the same, A/B testing reduces the effect of traffic changes or seasonal trends. The more data the test collects, the more reliable the results become, as a larger data sample reduces the impact of random fluctuations.

Why should you A/B test widgets?

A/B testing widgets helps you identify which version drives more clicks, sign-ups, and other key actions. By choosing the better-performing variant based on real user behavior, you can increase conversions and ultimately generate more revenue.

With A/B testing, you can make data-driven decisions about widget design and messaging instead of relying on intuition or assumptions. Because the impact of changes in wording, layout, or visual elements is not always predictable, testing variants against each other helps identify what actually drives higher engagement and conversion rates.

When used repeatedly over time, A/B testing supports ongoing optimization based on previous results.

How A/B testing works in Getsitecontrol

Test setup

In Getsitecontrol, you can run a maximum of five A/B tests simultaneously. When you want to run a test, you simply add all the relevant widget variants to the same test, and the test will automatically start.

Adding a widget to an A/B test in Getsitecontrol

Variant assignment and targeting

Getsitecontrol splits traffic evenly among widget variants. Each visitor is randomly assigned a variant and will continue to see the same one for the duration of the test. A different variant may be assigned if the visitor uses a different browser or device, clears site data, or opens the site in incognito mode.

Variant assignment occurs as soon as the site loads, before targeting conditions are evaluated. As a result, a variant may be assigned to a visitor even if they do not meet its targeting conditions. For this reason, all variants must use identical targeting settings to ensure an even distribution of views.