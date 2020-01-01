How to change your account email

Your account email is the address you specify when signing up for your Getsitecontrol account. Your invoice emails, weekly statistics updates, newsletters and promotions are sent to this email.

If you want to change your main account address, here’s how to proceed: sign in to your dashboard, click the Account tab in the top bar and choose Profile from the dropdown list.

Enter your new email address into the Email field. Here you can also change your account name and password.

Click Save changes when you finish.

That’s it! Now all the invoices and statistic updates from your account will be sent to the new address. Please note that now you also need to use it to log in to your Getsitecontrol account.