If you use Campaign Monitor for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your GetSiteControl account to Campaign Monitor when creating a widget. Once you’ve chosen your goal and selected the template, click the Next button in the top right corner of your dashboard. Then click Integrations in the top bar.

2. Connect your GetSiteControl account to Campaign Monitor

In the Third party applications section, click the +Add application link and choose Campaign Monitor from the drop-down list.

Confirm that you want to connect your GetSiteControl account to Campaign Monitor: enter your email/username and password and click Continue.

On the next step, click Allow access.

Now yours accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing Campaign Monitor lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Campaign Monitor list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK. That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Campaign Monitor list you have specified.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.