How to integrate widgets with Drip

If you use Drip for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Drip when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Drip

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Drip from the drop-down list.

Enter your Drip API key .

To find your API key, log in to Drip account, open User Settings and copy the API Token.

Go back to your Getsitecontrol account, add it in the corresponding field and click Save. Now yours accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing Drip lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Drip list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK . That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Drip list you have specified.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.