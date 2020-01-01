How to integrate widgets with EmailOctopus

If you use EmailOctopus for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to EmailOctopus when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

Getsitecontrol dashboard with the highlighted Integrations tab

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to EmailOctopus

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose EmailOctopus from the drop-down list.

Integrations section with the highlighted EmailOctopus item in the dropdown list

You will be offered to enter an API key.

Integration settings modal window

To find your API key, go to EmailOctopus, open Integrations & API and click on the developer API link.

EmailOctopus account settings with the highlighted developer API link

Click on the Create a key button in a new window.

EmailOctopus API page with the Create a key button

Enter your API key to the Getsitecontrol modal window. Now your accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing EmailOctopus lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

Selecting an EmailOctopus mailing list

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the EmailOctopus list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

Widget fields mapping modal window

After you've matched the fields, click OK. That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the EmailOctopus list.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for your widget.

