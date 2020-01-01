How to integrate widgets with Infusionsoft

If you use Infusionsoft for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Infusionsoft when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Infusionsoft

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Infusionsoft from the drop-down list.

Enter your Infusionsoft account email and password.

When asked to allow Getsitecontrol to interact with your Infusionsoft applications, click Allow . This will allow Getsitecontrol to create new contacts in your Infusionsoft account.

Now yours accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing Infusionsoft lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Infusionsoft list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK . That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Infusionsoft list you have specified.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.