How to integrate widgets with Intercom

If you use Intercom for managing conversations with your site visitors and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Intercom when editing your widget. Choose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

Getsitecontrol dashboard with the highlighted Integrations tab

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Intercom

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Intercom from the drop-down list.

Integrations section with the highlighted Intercom item in the dropdown list

Confirm that you want to connect your Getsitecontrol account to Intercom: sign in to your Intercom account and click Authorize access on the next step.

Integration settings modal

Now your accounts are connected.

3. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Omnisend list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched.

Integrations tab with the highlighted Map widget fields button

You can read more about field mapping here.

Widget fields mapping modal window

After you've matched the fields, click OK. That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Intercom Leads list.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for your widget.

