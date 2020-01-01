How to integrate widgets with Mautic

If you use Mautic for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Mautic when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Mautic

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Mautic from the drop-down list.

Fill in the Username, Password and URL fields.

Username and Password are your Mautic account details. URL is the URL of your Mautic installation (self-hosted) or your Mautic account (SaaS).

Please make sure that HTTP basic authentication is enabled for your Mautic account. Otherwise, you won’t be able to connect to Getsitecontrol. To enable it, open the account settings and choose Configuration from the drop-down list.

Navigate to API Settings and make sure that Enable HTTP basic auth? Is toggled to Yes.

Go back to your Getsitecontrol account, add your Mautic account details in the corresponding fields and click Save. Now your accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing Mautic lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Mautic list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK. That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Mautic list you have specified.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.