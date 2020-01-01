How to integrate widgets with Omnisend

If you use Omnisend for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses from your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Omnisend when editing your widget. Choose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

Getsitecontrol dashboard with the highlighted Integrations tab

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Omnisend

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Omnisend from the drop-down list.

Integrations section with the highlighted Omnisend item in the dropdown list

Enter your Omnisend API key and press Save.

Integration settings modal with the API key field

You can create an API key by going to Store settings in your Omnisend account. Choose API key under Integrations & API. Click Create API key.

Choose I want to set up custom permissions for this API key, check Contacts and click Save.

Omnisend dashboard with the highlighted API keys section

Now your accounts are connected.

3. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Omnisend list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

Widget fields mapping modal window

After you've matched the fields, click OK. That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Omnisend list.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for your widget.

