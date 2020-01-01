How to integrate widgets with Pipedrive

If you use Pipedrive for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses from your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Pipedrive when editing your widget. Choose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Pipedrive

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Pipedrive from the drop-down list.

Enter your Pipedrive API key and press Save.

You can find your API key by going to Personal Preferences in your Pipedrive account. Switch to API and copy the key.

Now your accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your Pipedrive mailing lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Pipedrive list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

After you've matched the fields, click OK. That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Pipedrive list.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for your widget.