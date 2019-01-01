If you use SendGrid for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your GetSiteControl account to SendGrid when creating a widget. Once you’ve chosen your goal and selected the template, click the Next button in the top right corner of your dashboard. Then click Integrations in the top bar.

2. Connect your GetSiteControl account to SendGrid

In the Third party applications section, click the +Add application link and choose SendGrid from the drop-down list.

Fill in the API key field.

To create an API key, open your SendGrid account, click Settings and choose API Keys.

Click on the Create API key button.

Choose Restricted access and make sure Marketing is enabled in Access Details

Click Create&View and copy your API key. Go back to your GetSiteControl account, add it in the corresponding field, and click Save. Now yours accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing SendGrid lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the SendGrid list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK. That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the SendGrid list you have specified.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.