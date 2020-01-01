How to integrate widgets with Sendy

If you use Sendy for email marketing and Getsitecontrol widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

1. Find the Integrations tab

You can connect your Getsitecontrol account to Sendy when editing your widget. Сhoose the Integrations tab in the top bar.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Sendy

In the Third party integrations section, click the +Add application link and choose Sendy from the drop-down list.

Fill in the URL and List fields.

URL is the URL of your Sendy installation.

To find the List ID, open your Sendy account, choose the necessary brand, click View all lists . Copy the ID of the list you want Getsitecontrol to send subscribers to.

Go back to your Getsitecontrol account, add them in the corresponding fields, and click Save .

Now yours accounts are connected.

3. Choose the list

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing Sendy lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

4. Map your widget fields

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Sendy list. Click the Map widget fields button to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done mapping the fields, click OK . That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Sendy list you have specified.

You can connect your widget to more than one third-party application. Click the +Add application link to add another integration for the current widget.