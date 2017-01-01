Collect online orders

With GetSiteControl you can easily create an online order form to encourage customers to place orders on your website and receive instant notifications to your email address when a new order is placed.

Here is how you do it

Log in to your GetSiteControl account Click Create widget and choose Contact On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form (our example is a bottom panel) On the Content tab choose the Online order form template. You can leave the fields as they are or change any of them Save the widget and activate it Receive notifications about new orders to your email and reply to them right from your inbox

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.