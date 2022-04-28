How to create and promote bundles on Shopify

Bundles are a great way to increase your average order value. But you probably already know that. The question is, how do you sell bundles on Shopify? Because the platform doesn’t really provide any native way to do that. Sure, there are about a dozen apps designed specifically for that purpose, but not every merchant wants to install yet another app for a relatively small task. One way to go about is to use pop-up bundle recommendations like these:

Here is how they work. When a customer clicks the button, all the items from the bundle get automatically added to the shopping cart, along with the offered discount. And that’s it! No need to create a dedicated landing page for the bundle or deal with your store’s theme. This promo popup is powered by Getsitecontrol – an intuitive popup builder for Shopify. Using the same app, you can create newsletter popups, coupon boxes, and post-purchase surveys. Pop-up promos are probably the easiest and the quickest way to start selling bundles on Shopify. You can tailor their design and decide when and where they will be displayed in your store. Ready to try this tactic? Then read on. In the tutorial below, we’ll show you how to create a custom promotion for your bundle offer and provide a few templates to get you started faster.

Assuming you already know the products you’re planning to bundle for this promotion, let’s move on right to the technical part. Before getting started, we recommend finding the Getsitecontrol app in the Shopify App Store and adding it to your website. You’ll get a full-featured 14-day trial period to decide whether it works for you or not. Once you’ve registered an account with Getsitecontrol, log in and hit Create widget . Then proceed to ‘Template gallery,’ select ‘Use cases’ and scroll down to Upsell products.

Click the templates to see them in action and keep in mind that you’ll be able to tailor their appearance to your campaign. All you need to do is select a template style that looks close to what you want. 👆If you’re struggling to choose the right format, consider sidebars or bottom bars. They tend to be unintrusive and provide enough space to describe the offer in detail and feature an eye-catching image of the bundle. Once you’ve found a template you like, hit ‘Take this template’, and it will be sent straight to your Getsitecontrol dashboard. Step 2. Upload the image of your bundle Once in the dashboard, you can click any element on the popup to change it. For starters, hit the image on the template and proceed to ‘Change image’. On the following screen, you’ll be able to either import a photo of the bundle from your computer or fetch it from your Shopify website, if it has been featured anywhere in the store. If your image doesn’t quite fit the popup, tweak the ‘Size and spacing’ settings or contact us, and we’ll do it for you. Step 3. Edit the copy Most popup templates include a title, description, and a CTA button. Click any of them to change the text and describe your offer. Typically, you’ll want to use an eye-catching title and then, depending on what the offer is and where you’re promoting it – a more detailed description. For example, if you’re promoting the offer on the homepage, consider including a list of the products in the bundle, along with their descriptions. If you’re promoting the offer on a page featuring one of the bundled products, its description will be excessive. When you’re promoting bundles, it’s important that you make it crystal-clear which products are included in the offer, how much a customer is saving, and how much the bundle costs. Finally, the text on the button should clearly indicate that by clicking it, customers add the bundle to the cart. Step 4. Set up the button-click action Now that you’ve set up the appearance of the popup, it’s time to set up the button-click action. We want to make sure that when a customer hits the button, they add all the products from the bundle to the shopping cart, along with the discount. Here is how to do that. Click the button on the template and find the Actions menu; feel free to remove the default action if it’s not what you need. Then proceed to Add action → Add to cart → Add custom product variants. Start typing the name of the first product in the bundle until it appears in the search field.

Once ready, hit Add action again and repeat the steps as many times as needed to select all the products in the bundle. At this point, you should also have a discount code for the percentage or monetary amount your customers are saving by purchasing the bundle. If you don’t know how to create discount codes in Shopify, this is your guide. To apply the discount to the button click, hit Add action again, select ‘Apply discount’ and type the code you created earlier. To let the customer know that the bundle has been successfully added to the cart, use the confirmation message. Feel free to rewrite the default message and use something more specific like “You’ve added the bundle to cart” or “You got it!” or “The bundle is yours!” At this point, your bundle promotion for Shopify is almost ready. The last step is to define where and when it will be popping up on your website. Step 5. Decide where you want to promote the bundle Before heading to the Targeting tab to set up the conditions for when and where the bundle promo will pop up, decide which scenario makes more sense for your offer. For example, you can display the popup: As soon as a customer lands on your website, regardless of the page

A few seconds after arrival, or after they view at least a couple of pages

Only on the product category or collection pages

Only on the product pages featuring an item from the bundle

In the shopping cart, if a customer has added one of the items from the bundle Once you have this sorted out, the following targeting controls will help you set things up: Display widget on allows you to select specific pages where the popup should or should not be displayed. By default, it will be displayed sitewide. Display widget if allows you to create conditions for the popup to be displayed. Such conditions may include an item added to the cart, a product or vendor featured on the page, a visitor’s location, etc. Start displaying widget allows you to set a display trigger, such as the time spent on the website, page scroll depth, or exit-intent mouse movements. Stop displaying widget allows you to define when the popup should stop being displayed to the same visitor. For example, you can stop displaying your bundle promo if a visitor closes it, hits the action button, or sees it a certain number of times. 💡You can also use the Schedule control at the bottom of the screen to schedule the widget for being displayed on certain dates only. Activate your pop-up bundle promo on Shopify When you’re done with the settings, hit Save and close in the top right corner and follow the prompts to activate the promo on your website. As soon as you do that, the popup will be published immediately, under the conditions you’ve selected. Make sure to visit the dashboard later to see how many views, clicks, and sales the widget has generated so far. Find out how to access a more detailed statistics report from this guide. At any point, you can make any changes just by clicking on the Edit button. For instance, if you’ve selected complex targeting conditions and noticed that the popup receives fewer views than you anticipated, consider changing the settings and start displaying it sitewide, as soon as visitors arrive. Try this easy way to promote bundles on Shopify Bundles are one of the most efficient ways to increase your average order value, get rid of the slow-moving stock, or drive your customers’ attention to an item. From the customers’ perspective, bundles are also a great deal because they get to pay less for what would have cost more if purchased separately. If you’ve been meaning to try selling bundles, you now have a step-by-step guide for implementing this tactic in your store. With Getsitecontrol, you can launch your first bundle campaign within half an hour – without having to deal with your Shopify theme, coding, or design. Try it and see whether your customers love a good deal!

