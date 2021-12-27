How to add a contact form to Shopify store

When a customer clicks the tab, up pops a contact form which they can fill out right there without leaving the page:

The solution is simple: a compact ‘Contact us’ tab at the bottom of a page that’s unobtrusive yet always in sight 👇

Why? Because on the one hand you want to make it easy for your customers to contact you, and on the other hand, you want to keep them on the current page without interrupting their journey.

Even if you have a dedicated Contact page in your Shopify store, it’s a good practice to add a contact form to Shopify product pages as well.

Let’s find out how to add one to your store using Getsitecontrol – an intuitive form builder for Shopify. There’s no need to have any technical knowledge or customize your Shopify theme: all you need is to pick a form template and adjust its content. Keep reading to see how it works.

Of course, you’ll be able to customize the fields and the style of the form. You can also integrate it with other software and choose to receive email notifications each time someone leaves a message.

Before getting started, we recommend finding Getsitecontrol in the Shopify App Store and adding it to your website. You’ll get 14 days of a free trial, which is plenty to install the form and start receiving responses.

Once you create an account, find Getsitecontrol among apps in your Shopify dashboard, log in, and follow the steps below.

You can always create a contact form from scratch, but there’s no need to do it. Hit Create widget , proceed to the template gallery.

Scroll down to find ‘Floating contact button’ and open the gallery. You’ll access over a dozen contact forms and button templates. Select one of the tabs and proceed to add it to your Getsitecontrol dashboard.

To have a look at the templates without logging in, visit the gallery on the website and click through the categories.

Step 2. Change the copy

Now that you have a template in your dashboard, let’s tweak things up! The default copy on the template is quite generic, so feel free to change it and make it sound more like your brand’s tone of voice. Just click the text you want to edit and start typing – you’ll see the changes right away.

Note that before customers click the button to open the contact form, the title will be the only piece of text they will see. Make sure it explains what the form is intended for. For example, instead of ‘Contact us,’ you can type ‘Contact me,’ ‘Ask me a question,’ ‘Request this item,’ and so on.

Once ready, switch to Page 2 and edit the submission success message. It will be displayed to the customers after they fill out the form.

Notice that this template contains two buttons: one is meant to drive a customer to your new collection, and another one is meant to close the form. To add your new collection URL to the click, hit the button and paste the link. By default, the page will open in a new browser tab. You can also remove this button if you want to.

Step 3. Adjust the form style

You’ve spent a lot of time designing your store, so you may want to adjust the look of your Shopify contact form as well. To replace the image, click it and proceed to ‘Change image’. You can import your own picture from the desktop, add any image from your store, or select one from the built-in gallery.

If you want to adjust things like the color theme, form style, or font, use the Theme menu or the CSS editor at the top of the screen.

Step 4. Create an automatic response

Now that the look and the content of the form are ready, let’s talk about what happens next.

If the form suggests a response from you or your team, it’s a good practice to send an automated email to confirm that the message has been received and indicate the estimated response time. To implement this practice, open the Notifications tab and type your text:

Keep in mind that the autoresponder is a built-in Getsitecontrol feature and there’s no need to connect your email marketing software to use it.

💡 If you want to receive notifications to your email each time someone fills out the form, tick the box at the top of the screen and type your email address. You’ll be able to respond directly from your inbox.

Step 5. Integrate the form with your software

Getsiteconrol lets you easily connect the form with various 3rd-party apps and your Shopify Customers list. For instance, if you’re using helpdesk software, CRM, or Google Sheets to keep and sort data, you can connect them using the Integrations tab.

The integration process is very straightforward, and it will allow you to automatically collect all the data, be it suggestions, questions, or requests, in a single spreadsheet.

You already know how to integrate the form with other software and get notified of new submissions. However, you can also view them right in the Getsitecontrol dashboard. To access all messages submitted through the form, open the Statistics report and select the desired period.

The report doesn’t just let you view the responses. It also provides a form interaction overview, shows you which pages customers contacted you from, where in the world these customers are located, and how they arrived at your website.

At this point, your Shopify contact form is ready. Follow the app prompts to activate it, and the button will go live on every page of your store. If you want to exclude certain pages, or include just some of them, go back to the editing mode, open the Targeting tab, and type the corresponding URLs.

If you prefer having a floating contact button, rather than a tab, consider launchers. Launchers are floating buttons designed to trigger other popups upon click. This is what they look like in action 👇