Obtain explicit consent to collect personal data (GDPR)

If you wish to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (aka GDPR) you need to make sure you collect explicit consent of a person before you can collect and process their personal data. According to the GDPR, consent of the data subject regarding personal data means any freely given, specific, informed and unambiguous indication of the data subject’s wishes by which he or she, by a statement or by a clear affirmative action, signifies agreement to the processing of personal data relating to him or her.

One of the easiest solutions to this is adding a checkbox to the form that you use to collect personal information, such as newsletter subscriptions.

With GetSiteControl, you can create an email lead form containing a checkbox with a custom consent message. Your website visitors will only be able to submit their details after they have checked the checkbox and by going this confirmed they agree to your processing of their data.

Here's how you do it

Log in to your GetSiteControl account Click Create widget and choose Subscribe On the Appearance tab choose a position for the widget and colors that match your website design On the Content tab check the option Add a consent checkbox Enter the necessary consent message Save the widget and activate it

Disclaimer: The materials are for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice.

