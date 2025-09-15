Klaviyo vs Getsitecontrol: Which Email Marketing Tool Is Better for Small Shopify Brands?

In this guide, we’ll compare Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol to help you decide which tool better fits your needs — especially if you're focused on ease of use, smart automation, and keeping costs low.

Fortunately, there are simpler, more affordable alternatives built with lean teams in mind. Getsitecontrol is one of them.

If you run a Shopify store, there’s a good chance Klaviyo is on your radar. It’s powerful, feature-rich, and integrates deeply with Shopify. But it can be overwhelming or expensive for leaner teams.

For cost-conscious stores that send targeted campaigns, Getsitecontrol’s usage-based pricing is economical and simple. Klaviyo is better suited for scaling businesses but could be costly in the early stages due to its list-based pricing.

Paid plans start at $20/month for 500 contacts. Costs grow as your list grows: $30/month for 1,000 contacts, $60/month for 2,500, and so on.

Includes all the essential email marketing features; covers up to 250 contacts and 500 emails sent each month.

Start at $19/month with unlimited contacts. Email sends cost approximately $1.60 per 1,000, with lower rates available at higher volumes.

Includes all core email marketing features: forms, newsletters, and automations. You can send up to 2,000 emails for free, then pay around $1.90 per additional 1,000 emails.

Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol take different approaches to pricing. Klaviyo charges based on how many contacts you have, even if you don’t email all of them. Getsitecontrol, on the other hand, charges based on how many emails you send, with unlimited contacts on all plans.

Email templates and editor

Both Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol offer drag-and-drop email editors designed to simplify email creation — but they differ in usability, flexibility, and learning curve.

If you're new to email marketing or want to launch campaigns quickly, Getsitecontrol is built for that. It offers a gallery of pre-designed templates for common ecommerce scenarios like welcome emails, abandoned cart reminders, sales promotions, and post-purchase sequences.

The visual editor is intuitive and beginner-friendly, and you can easily customize layouts and add elements like images, buttons, and product cards.

One of its standout features is the ability to integrate Shopify-specific elements directly into your emails, including:

Product recommendations, bestsellers, and items on sale

Abandoned products, order and fulfillment updates

“Buy Now”, “Add to Cart”, or “Checkout” buttons

Shopify static and unique discount codes

For businesses that want to take email customization to the next level, Klaviyo delivers. Its editor is highly flexible, and you can design templates entirely from scratch or start with built-in templates and save custom blocks for future use.

While the drag-and-drop interface gives you full control over layout and styling, setup may take more time. Creating branded headers, footers, and product sections often requires manual styling, which can be a hurdle for beginners, but a plus for marketers who want deep customization.

Bottom line

Getsitecontrol is ideal for small Shopify teams that want to send polished emails with minimal effort. Klaviyo gives you more creative control, but comes with a steeper learning curve and setup time.

Dynamic products

Dynamic product recommendations help personalize emails based on what a customer has browsed, purchased, or left behind. Both Getsitecontrol and Klaviyo support this feature — but their approaches differ in complexity and depth.

Getsitecontrol’s dynamic product blocks

Getsitecontrol lets you automatically add dynamic product sections to your emails, pulling real-time data from your Shopify store.

You can use these blocks to showcase:

Bestsellers

Items on sale

New arrivals

Items customers might like

Abandoned or purchased items

Klaviyo’s dynamic product blocks

Klaviyo supports highly personalized product recommendations via product feeds, but the setup is more hands-on compared to Getsitecontrol. To use dynamic products, you start by creating a product feed, which defines what products Klaviyo will show in your emails and how they’re selected.

When creating a feed, you can choose filters like:

Best-selling, most viewed, or newest products

Recently viewed or added-to-cart items (personalized)

Timeframes (e.g., last 3 days), inventory levels, and categories

Bottom line

Getsitecontrol offers an easy way to add product recommendations with virtually no setup required. Klaviyo provides deeper personalization through product feeds, but setup is more complex and better suited for advanced users.

Email automations

Email automations, or flows, help drive revenue on autopilot. Both Getsitecontrol and Klaviyo offer them — it just depends on how hands-on you want to be with setup and customization.

Getsitecontrol’s automation features

Getsitecontrol includes prebuilt workflows for Shopify-specific events like:

New order confirmations

Fulfillment updates

Abandoned checkouts

Win-back campaigns

New subscribers

Each automation can include emails, time delays, and actions like tagging customers or triggering another flow. You can also add conditions — for example, only send a follow-up if cart value exceeds $50 or if a specific product is involved.

Klaviyo’s automation features

Klaviyo provides a powerful flow builder with branching logic, AI send-time optimization, and a wide range of actions — from emails and SMS to webhooks and profile updates. You can create flows from scratch or choose from prebuilt templates tailored to goals like winbacks, cross-sells, and abandoned carts.

Its standout feature is how granular flows can get: conditional splits based on order history, delays, and multi-step journeys tailored to customer behavior.

Bottom line

Getsitecontrol is ideal for merchants who want ready-to-go Shopify automations with minimal setup. Klaviyo is better suited for teams ready to invest time into building highly personalized flows with complex logic.

Segmentation and targeting

Segmentation helps you send relevant messages to the right people, whether you're targeting VIPs, first-time buyers, or lapsed customers. Let’s see how each tool handles this feature.

Getsitecontrol’s approach

Getsitecontrol makes segmentation simple and Shopify-friendly. You can create segments using purchase behavior like order count, amount spent, and last order date. Tagging happens automatically — during signup (based on preferences) or later, based on email interactions.

Klaviyo’s approach

Klaviyo lets you build complex segments using real-time behavior, predictive analytics, order history, and even cancellation data. You can layer multiple conditions with precise timeframes, giving you full control over targeting logic. This level of depth is ideal for brands with large inventory that want to fine-tune every segment.

Bottom line

Getsitecontrol is great if you want segmentation you can set up in minutes: tags, filters, and preferences included. Klaviyo is built for more advanced targeting logic and behavioral data, but it requires more time and familiarity to fully leverage.

Forms and popups are essential for growing your list, promoting offers, and running other on-site marketing campaigns. Getsitecontrol and Klaviyo differ significantly in this aspect.

Getsitecontrol includes a wide range of on-site tools — from email signup forms to popups, banners, coupons, and surveys — all built into the platform.

Here is what you can do using Getsitecontrol’s toolset:

Collect emails and tag subscribers by preferences

Promote time-limited offers and apply discounts on click

Add products to cart directly from a popup

Run surveys (post-purchase, exit-intent, or general feedback)

Prevent cart abandonment with targeted offers

Each widget is fully customizable and can be targeted by cart value, referral source, product page, scroll depth, or time on site.

Klaviyo supports popups, flyouts, and embedded forms for email and SMS collection. Targeting options include URL, scroll depth, time on page, UTMs, and cart content. You can create a form from scratch or use one of the built-in

While solid for lead capture, Klaviyo’s form builder is less intuitive and doesn’t support additional formats like feedback forms or surveys out of the box, so you might have to install 3rd-party tools for this purpose.

Bottom line

Getsitecontrol offers more flexible on-site widgets — including coupons, product popups, and multi-step surveys — all customizable and behavior-based. Klaviyo covers the essentials for list-building but may fall short for more advanced or promotional popup needs.

Customer reviews

Both Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol are highly rated by users, but for different reasons. Klaviyo is praised for its powerful feature set, while Getsitecontrol stands out for ease of use and top-notch customer support.

Here’s a snapshot of public ratings from July 2025 — useful if you're comparing usability, support, and overall satisfaction.