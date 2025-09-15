Klaviyo vs Getsitecontrol: Which Email Marketing Tool Is Better for Small Shopify Brands?

Try Getsitecontrol for free
If you run a Shopify store, there’s a good chance Klaviyo is on your radar. It’s powerful, feature-rich, and integrates deeply with Shopify. But it can be overwhelming or expensive for leaner teams.
Fortunately, there are simpler, more affordable alternatives built with lean teams in mind. Getsitecontrol is one of them.
In this guide, we’ll compare Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol to help you decide which tool better fits your needs — especially if you're focused on ease of use, smart automation, and keeping costs low.
|Klaviyo
|Getsitecontrol
|Free plan
|✅ Yes – up to 250 contacts
|✅ Yes – unlimited contacts
|Pricing model
|Based on contact list size
|Based on number of emails sent
|Core email automations
|Order placement
Order fulfillment
Abandoned checkout
Customer win-back
New subscribers
|Order placement
Order fulfillment
Abandoned checkout
Customer win-back
New subscribers
|Popups and forms
|Email signup forms
SMS signup forms
|Email signup forms
Coupon offers
Survey forms
Promo bars
Feedback forms
|Segmentation
|Advanced
|Easy to set up
|Overall learning curve
|Steeper, built for experienced users
|Beginner-friendly
Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol take different approaches to pricing. Klaviyo charges based on how many contacts you have, even if you don’t email all of them. Getsitecontrol, on the other hand, charges based on how many emails you send, with unlimited contacts on all plans.
Includes all core email marketing features: forms, newsletters, and automations. You can send up to 2,000 emails for free, then pay around $1.90 per additional 1,000 emails.
Start at $19/month with unlimited contacts. Email sends cost approximately $1.60 per 1,000, with lower rates available at higher volumes.
Includes all the essential email marketing features; covers up to 250 contacts and 500 emails sent each month.
Paid plans start at $20/month for 500 contacts. Costs grow as your list grows: $30/month for 1,000 contacts, $60/month for 2,500, and so on.
For cost-conscious stores that send targeted campaigns, Getsitecontrol’s usage-based pricing is economical and simple. Klaviyo is better suited for scaling businesses but could be costly in the early stages due to its list-based pricing.
|Klaviyo
|Getsitecontrol
|First paid tier
|$20/mo for up to 500 contacts
|$19/mo – unlimited contacts
|If you have 1,000 contacts
|$30/month for up to 10,000 email sends
|$19/month + ~$6,4 if emailing once weekly
|If you have 5,000 contacts
|$100/month for up to 55,000 email sends
|$19/month + ~$32 if emailing once weekly
Both Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol offer drag-and-drop email editors designed to simplify email creation — but they differ in usability, flexibility, and learning curve.
If you're new to email marketing or want to launch campaigns quickly, Getsitecontrol is built for that. It offers a gallery of pre-designed templates for common ecommerce scenarios like welcome emails, abandoned cart reminders, sales promotions, and post-purchase sequences.
The visual editor is intuitive and beginner-friendly, and you can easily customize layouts and add elements like images, buttons, and product cards.
One of its standout features is the ability to integrate Shopify-specific elements directly into your emails, including:
For businesses that want to take email customization to the next level, Klaviyo delivers. Its editor is highly flexible, and you can design templates entirely from scratch or start with built-in templates and save custom blocks for future use.
While the drag-and-drop interface gives you full control over layout and styling, setup may take more time. Creating branded headers, footers, and product sections often requires manual styling, which can be a hurdle for beginners, but a plus for marketers who want deep customization.
Getsitecontrol is ideal for small Shopify teams that want to send polished emails with minimal effort. Klaviyo gives you more creative control, but comes with a steeper learning curve and setup time.
Dynamic product recommendations help personalize emails based on what a customer has browsed, purchased, or left behind. Both Getsitecontrol and Klaviyo support this feature — but their approaches differ in complexity and depth.
Getsitecontrol lets you automatically add dynamic product sections to your emails, pulling real-time data from your Shopify store.
You can use these blocks to showcase:
Klaviyo supports highly personalized product recommendations via product feeds, but the setup is more hands-on compared to Getsitecontrol. To use dynamic products, you start by creating a product feed, which defines what products Klaviyo will show in your emails and how they’re selected.
When creating a feed, you can choose filters like:
Getsitecontrol offers an easy way to add product recommendations with virtually no setup required. Klaviyo provides deeper personalization through product feeds, but setup is more complex and better suited for advanced users.
Email automations, or flows, help drive revenue on autopilot. Both Getsitecontrol and Klaviyo offer them — it just depends on how hands-on you want to be with setup and customization.
Getsitecontrol includes prebuilt workflows for Shopify-specific events like:
Each automation can include emails, time delays, and actions like tagging customers or triggering another flow. You can also add conditions — for example, only send a follow-up if cart value exceeds $50 or if a specific product is involved.
Klaviyo provides a powerful flow builder with branching logic, AI send-time optimization, and a wide range of actions — from emails and SMS to webhooks and profile updates. You can create flows from scratch or choose from prebuilt templates tailored to goals like winbacks, cross-sells, and abandoned carts.
Its standout feature is how granular flows can get: conditional splits based on order history, delays, and multi-step journeys tailored to customer behavior.
Getsitecontrol is ideal for merchants who want ready-to-go Shopify automations with minimal setup. Klaviyo is better suited for teams ready to invest time into building highly personalized flows with complex logic.
Segmentation helps you send relevant messages to the right people, whether you're targeting VIPs, first-time buyers, or lapsed customers. Let’s see how each tool handles this feature.
Getsitecontrol makes segmentation simple and Shopify-friendly. You can create segments using purchase behavior like order count, amount spent, and last order date. Tagging happens automatically — during signup (based on preferences) or later, based on email interactions.
Klaviyo lets you build complex segments using real-time behavior, predictive analytics, order history, and even cancellation data. You can layer multiple conditions with precise timeframes, giving you full control over targeting logic. This level of depth is ideal for brands with large inventory that want to fine-tune every segment.
Getsitecontrol is great if you want segmentation you can set up in minutes: tags, filters, and preferences included. Klaviyo is built for more advanced targeting logic and behavioral data, but it requires more time and familiarity to fully leverage.
Forms and popups are essential for growing your list, promoting offers, and running other on-site marketing campaigns. Getsitecontrol and Klaviyo differ significantly in this aspect.
Getsitecontrol includes a wide range of on-site tools — from email signup forms to popups, banners, coupons, and surveys — all built into the platform.
Here is what you can do using Getsitecontrol’s toolset:
Each widget is fully customizable and can be targeted by cart value, referral source, product page, scroll depth, or time on site.
Klaviyo supports popups, flyouts, and embedded forms for email and SMS collection. Targeting options include URL, scroll depth, time on page, UTMs, and cart content. You can create a form from scratch or use one of the built-in
While solid for lead capture, Klaviyo’s form builder is less intuitive and doesn’t support additional formats like feedback forms or surveys out of the box, so you might have to install 3rd-party tools for this purpose.
Getsitecontrol offers more flexible on-site widgets — including coupons, product popups, and multi-step surveys — all customizable and behavior-based. Klaviyo covers the essentials for list-building but may fall short for more advanced or promotional popup needs.
Both Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol are highly rated by users, but for different reasons. Klaviyo is praised for its powerful feature set, while Getsitecontrol stands out for ease of use and top-notch customer support.
Here’s a snapshot of public ratings from July 2025 — useful if you're comparing usability, support, and overall satisfaction.
|Platform
|Klaviyo
|Getsitecontrol
|Shopify App Store
|4.7
|4.8
|Capterra
|4.6
|4.7
|G2
|4.6
|4.5
|Trustpilot
|2.1
|4.8
It can be, especially for small Shopify stores seeking a simple, streamlined, and affordable solution.
Getsitecontrol is built with lean teams in mind. It covers essential features like Shopify-ready automations, newsletters, branded popups, and intuitive segmentation — all without a steep learning curve or high costs.
That said, Klaviyo remains a strong choice for rapidly growing stores with complex automation needs, larger product catalogs, or dedicated marketing resources to fully leverage its advanced features.
Klaviyo’s pricing increases as your email list grows, and you pay based on the number of contacts and email volume. For small brands, especially those just starting out, this can add up quickly. That’s why some Shopify merchants look for alternatives with predictable pricing, like Getsitecontrol, Brevo, or Sendvio.
Yes. If you’re looking for a simpler, more affordable email marketing app for Shopify, Getsitecontrol offers a free plan with unlimited contacts. Paid plans are flat-rate, with no surprise increases as your list grows, making it ideal for lean teams or small stores.
Yes, Klaviyo includes a form builder that lets you create popups, flyouts, and embedded forms for capturing emails and phone numbers. While it supports solid targeting, its editor can feel limiting when you need more than a simple signup form. Many Shopify merchants connect Klaviyo to third-party apps like Getsitecontrol to add email signup forms, surveys, and coupons to their stores.
Switching is relatively straightforward. You can export your contact list from Klaviyo and import it directly into Getsitecontrol, keeping all the tags. You'll only need to rebuild your automation workflows from scratch, as they don't transfer directly; however, most merchants complete the switch within a few days. Getsitecontrol's simpler interface often makes recreating automations faster and easier than the original Klaviyo setup.
The most effective email marketing strategies for small Shopify businesses focus on quick wins: set up a welcome series to engage new subscribers, abandoned cart emails to recover lost sales, and post-purchase follow-ups to build loyalty. Keep your list clean, segment by customer behavior, and send consistent newsletters with relevant offers. Use affordable platforms like Getsitecontrol rather than paying for features you’ll never use, and track your monthly email revenue consistently to ensure it exceeds your platform costs.
