Klaviyo vs Getsitecontrol: Which Email Marketing Tool Is Better for Small Shopify Brands?

Klaviyo vs Getsitecontrol: Which Email Marketing Tool Is Better for Small Shopify Brands?
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/klaviyo-vs-getsitecontrol-for-small-shopify-brands/
Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz Sep 15, 2025 —  8 min read

If you run a Shopify store, there’s a good chance Klaviyo is on your radar. It’s powerful, feature-rich, and integrates deeply with Shopify. But it can be overwhelming or expensive for leaner teams.

Fortunately, there are simpler, more affordable alternatives built with lean teams in mind. Getsitecontrol is one of them.

In this guide, we’ll compare Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol to help you decide which tool better fits your needs — especially if you're focused on ease of use, smart automation, and keeping costs low.

At a glance: Klaviyo vs Getsitecontrol

KlaviyoGetsitecontrol
Free plan✅ Yes – up to 250 contacts✅ Yes – unlimited contacts
Pricing modelBased on contact list sizeBased on number of emails sent
Core email automationsOrder placement
Order fulfillment
Abandoned checkout
Customer win-back
New subscribers		Order placement
Order fulfillment
Abandoned checkout
Customer win-back
New subscribers
Popups and formsEmail signup forms
SMS signup forms		Email signup forms
Coupon offers
Survey forms
Promo bars
Feedback forms
SegmentationAdvancedEasy to set up
Overall learning curveSteeper, built for experienced usersBeginner-friendly

Pricing: list-based vs usage-based models

Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol take different approaches to pricing. Klaviyo charges based on how many contacts you have, even if you don’t email all of them. Getsitecontrol, on the other hand, charges based on how many emails you send, with unlimited contacts on all plans.

Getsitecontrol’s pricing options

Free tier

Includes all core email marketing features: forms, newsletters, and automations. You can send up to 2,000 emails for free, then pay around $1.90 per additional 1,000 emails.

Start at $19/month with unlimited contacts. Email sends cost approximately $1.60 per 1,000, with lower rates available at higher volumes.

Klaviyo’s pricing options

Free tier

Includes all the essential email marketing features; covers up to 250 contacts and 500 emails sent each month.

Paid plans start at $20/month for 500 contacts. Costs grow as your list grows: $30/month for 1,000 contacts, $60/month for 2,500, and so on.

Bottom line

For cost-conscious stores that send targeted campaigns, Getsitecontrol’s usage-based pricing is economical and simple. Klaviyo is better suited for scaling businesses but could be costly in the early stages due to its list-based pricing.

Klaviyo vs Getsitecontrol: Cost predictability

KlaviyoGetsitecontrol
First paid tier$20/mo for up to 500 contacts$19/mo – unlimited contacts
If you have 1,000 contacts$30/month for up to 10,000 email sends$19/month + ~$6,4 if emailing once weekly
If you have 5,000 contacts$100/month for up to 55,000 email sends$19/month + ~$32 if emailing once weekly

Email templates and editor

Both Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol offer drag-and-drop email editors designed to simplify email creation — but they differ in usability, flexibility, and learning curve.

Getsitecontrol’s email tools

If you're new to email marketing or want to launch campaigns quickly, Getsitecontrol is built for that. It offers a gallery of pre-designed templates for common ecommerce scenarios like welcome emails, abandoned cart reminders, sales promotions, and post-purchase sequences.

Ready-to-use email template gallery available in Getsitecontrol

The visual editor is intuitive and beginner-friendly, and you can easily customize layouts and add elements like images, buttons, and product cards.

One of its standout features is the ability to integrate Shopify-specific elements directly into your emails, including:

  • Product recommendations, bestsellers, and items on sale
  • Abandoned products, order and fulfillment updates
  • “Buy Now”, “Add to Cart”, or “Checkout” buttons
  • Shopify static and unique discount codes

Getsiteconrtol offers a beginner-friendly, intuitive email editor

Klaviyo’s email tools

For businesses that want to take email customization to the next level, Klaviyo delivers. Its editor is highly flexible, and you can design templates entirely from scratch or start with built-in templates and save custom blocks for future use.

Built-in email template gallery offered by Klaviyo

While the drag-and-drop interface gives you full control over layout and styling, setup may take more time. Creating branded headers, footers, and product sections often requires manual styling, which can be a hurdle for beginners, but a plus for marketers who want deep customization.

Klaviyo’s built-in email editor

Bottom line

Getsitecontrol is ideal for small Shopify teams that want to send polished emails with minimal effort. Klaviyo gives you more creative control, but comes with a steeper learning curve and setup time.

Dynamic products

Dynamic product recommendations help personalize emails based on what a customer has browsed, purchased, or left behind. Both Getsitecontrol and Klaviyo support this feature — but their approaches differ in complexity and depth.

Getsitecontrol’s dynamic product blocks

Getsitecontrol lets you automatically add dynamic product sections to your emails, pulling real-time data from your Shopify store.

You can use these blocks to showcase:

  • Bestsellers
  • Items on sale
  • New arrivals
  • Items customers might like
  • Abandoned or purchased items

Dynamic product blocks available in Getsitecontrol email editor

Klaviyo’s dynamic product blocks

Klaviyo supports highly personalized product recommendations via product feeds, but the setup is more hands-on compared to Getsitecontrol. To use dynamic products, you start by creating a product feed, which defines what products Klaviyo will show in your emails and how they’re selected.

When creating a feed, you can choose filters like:

  • Best-selling, most viewed, or newest products
  • Recently viewed or added-to-cart items (personalized)
  • Timeframes (e.g., last 3 days), inventory levels, and categories

Dynamic product block settings in Klaviyo

Bottom line

Getsitecontrol offers an easy way to add product recommendations with virtually no setup required. Klaviyo provides deeper personalization through product feeds, but setup is more complex and better suited for advanced users.

Email automations

Email automations, or flows, help drive revenue on autopilot. Both Getsitecontrol and Klaviyo offer them — it just depends on how hands-on you want to be with setup and customization.

Getsitecontrol’s automation features

Getsitecontrol includes prebuilt workflows for Shopify-specific events like:

  • New order confirmations
  • Fulfillment updates
  • Abandoned checkouts
  • Win-back campaigns
  • New subscribers

Each automation can include emails, time delays, and actions like tagging customers or triggering another flow. You can also add conditions — for example, only send a follow-up if cart value exceeds $50 or if a specific product is involved.

Example of an abandoned checkout email automation built in Getsitecontrol

Klaviyo’s automation features

Klaviyo provides a powerful flow builder with branching logic, AI send-time optimization, and a wide range of actions — from emails and SMS to webhooks and profile updates. You can create flows from scratch or choose from prebuilt templates tailored to goals like winbacks, cross-sells, and abandoned carts.

Its standout feature is how granular flows can get: conditional splits based on order history, delays, and multi-step journeys tailored to customer behavior.

Example of an email automation built in Klaviyo

Bottom line

Getsitecontrol is ideal for merchants who want ready-to-go Shopify automations with minimal setup. Klaviyo is better suited for teams ready to invest time into building highly personalized flows with complex logic.

Segmentation and targeting

Segmentation helps you send relevant messages to the right people, whether you're targeting VIPs, first-time buyers, or lapsed customers. Let’s see how each tool handles this feature.

Getsitecontrol’s approach

Getsitecontrol makes segmentation simple and Shopify-friendly. You can create segments using purchase behavior like order count, amount spent, and last order date. Tagging happens automatically — during signup (based on preferences) or later, based on email interactions.

Getsitecontrol contact segmentation filters

Klaviyo’s approach

Klaviyo lets you build complex segments using real-time behavior, predictive analytics, order history, and even cancellation data. You can layer multiple conditions with precise timeframes, giving you full control over targeting logic. This level of depth is ideal for brands with large inventory that want to fine-tune every segment.

Klaviyo’s contact segmentation settings

Bottom line

Getsitecontrol is great if you want segmentation you can set up in minutes: tags, filters, and preferences included. Klaviyo is built for more advanced targeting logic and behavioral data, but it requires more time and familiarity to fully leverage.

On-site tools: forms and popups

Forms and popups are essential for growing your list, promoting offers, and running other on-site marketing campaigns. Getsitecontrol and Klaviyo differ significantly in this aspect.

Getsitecontrol’s built-in on-site tools

Getsitecontrol includes a wide range of on-site tools — from email signup forms to popups, banners, coupons, and surveys — all built into the platform.

Getsitecontrol’s built-in popup and form template gallery

Here is what you can do using Getsitecontrol’s toolset:

  • Collect emails and tag subscribers by preferences
  • Promote time-limited offers and apply discounts on click
  • Add products to cart directly from a popup
  • Run surveys (post-purchase, exit-intent, or general feedback)
  • Prevent cart abandonment with targeted offers

Each widget is fully customizable and can be targeted by cart value, referral source, product page, scroll depth, or time on site.

Klaviyo’s on-site tools

Klaviyo supports popups, flyouts, and embedded forms for email and SMS collection. Targeting options include URL, scroll depth, time on page, UTMs, and cart content. You can create a form from scratch or use one of the built-in

Klaviyo’s built-in signup form templates

While solid for lead capture, Klaviyo’s form builder is less intuitive and doesn’t support additional formats like feedback forms or surveys out of the box, so you might have to install 3rd-party tools for this purpose.

Bottom line

Getsitecontrol offers more flexible on-site widgets — including coupons, product popups, and multi-step surveys — all customizable and behavior-based. Klaviyo covers the essentials for list-building but may fall short for more advanced or promotional popup needs.

Customer reviews

Both Klaviyo and Getsitecontrol are highly rated by users, but for different reasons. Klaviyo is praised for its powerful feature set, while Getsitecontrol stands out for ease of use and top-notch customer support.

Here’s a snapshot of public ratings from July 2025 — useful if you're comparing usability, support, and overall satisfaction.

PlatformKlaviyoGetsitecontrol
Shopify App Store4.74.8
Capterra4.64.7
G24.64.5
Trustpilot2.14.8

* Ratings may change over time as new reviews are added.

So… is Getsitecontrol a good Klaviyo alternative?

It can be, especially for small Shopify stores seeking a simple, streamlined, and affordable solution.

Getsitecontrol is built with lean teams in mind. It covers essential features like Shopify-ready automations, newsletters, branded popups, and intuitive segmentation — all without a steep learning curve or high costs.

That said, Klaviyo remains a strong choice for rapidly growing stores with complex automation needs, larger product catalogs, or dedicated marketing resources to fully leverage its advanced features.

Final verdict: Getsitecontrol vs Klaviyo for small Shopify brands

Choose Getsitecontrol if you

  • Want an easier learning curve and quick setup
  • Prefer predictable, usage-based pricing
  • Focus on core automations like welcome, post-purchase, and abandonment

Choose Klaviyo if you

  • Rely on advanced segmentation and predictive analytics
  • Need highly personalized, multi-step automation flows
  • Have the time or team to manage a robust, feature-rich tool

Common questions

Why do some merchants say Klaviyo is expensive?

Klaviyo’s pricing increases as your email list grows, and you pay based on the number of contacts and email volume. For small brands, especially those just starting out, this can add up quickly. That’s why some Shopify merchants look for alternatives with predictable pricing, like Getsitecontrol, Brevo, or Sendvio.

Is there a more affordable alternative to Klaviyo?

Yes. If you’re looking for a simpler, more affordable email marketing app for Shopify, Getsitecontrol offers a free plan with unlimited contacts. Paid plans are flat-rate, with no surprise increases as your list grows, making it ideal for lean teams or small stores.

Does Klaviyo offer a form builder?

Yes, Klaviyo includes a form builder that lets you create popups, flyouts, and embedded forms for capturing emails and phone numbers. While it supports solid targeting, its editor can feel limiting when you need more than a simple signup form. Many Shopify merchants connect Klaviyo to third-party apps like Getsitecontrol to add email signup forms, surveys, and coupons to their stores.

How difficult is it to switch from Klaviyo to Getsitecontrol?

Switching is relatively straightforward. You can export your contact list from Klaviyo and import it directly into Getsitecontrol, keeping all the tags. You'll only need to rebuild your automation workflows from scratch, as they don't transfer directly; however, most merchants complete the switch within a few days. Getsitecontrol's simpler interface often makes recreating automations faster and easier than the original Klaviyo setup.

What is an email marketing strategy for small businesses?

The most effective email marketing strategies for small Shopify businesses focus on quick wins: set up a welcome series to engage new subscribers, abandoned cart emails to recover lost sales, and post-purchase follow-ups to build loyalty. Keep your list clean, segment by customer behavior, and send consistent newsletters with relevant offers. Use affordable platforms like Getsitecontrol rather than paying for features you’ll never use, and track your monthly email revenue consistently to ensure it exceeds your platform costs.

Nina De la Cruz is a content strategist at Getsitecontrol. She is passionate about helping small and medium ecommerce brands achieve sustainable growth through email marketing.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Email marketing section.

Inline subscribe widget

Try email marketing, free

Grow your list with free popups, send 2,000 emails for free.

Get started, it's free

7 Email Segmentation Ideas for Beginners (with Examples)

Ivan Kreimer Ivan Kreimer Feb 22, 2023 —  9 min read

If you are a marketer with a newly launched ecommerce store and you don’t know how to improve your email marketing metrics, there’s something you must do.

Segmentation

Segmentation is what makes any email marketing campaign successful.

Unfortunately, the word may seem intimidating for the inexperienced. Some may venture into doing basic segmentation by gender or device, but that’s as far as many take it.

You know you can do better. It is why you’re here today. And we won’t disappoint you.

⚡️ Read more — 9 min

How to Improve Your Email Marketing Metrics

Ivan Kreimer Ivan Kreimer Dec 23, 2022 —  9 min read

You may spend countless hours every week working hard to build your email list. But have you ever stopped to think about how your campaigns perform?

You can have the largest list in your space, but if your email marketing metrics aren’t performing as they should, you may have to rethink everything you do, from your list-building efforts to your campaigns.

If you aren’t sure how to get started, in this article, you’ll learn what email metrics you should track and how to improve them. Let’s get started.

⚡️ Read more — 9 min

13 Examples of Targeted Email Marketing You'll Want to Try

Aleksandra Jovičić Aleksandra Jovičić Aug 16, 2024 —  9 min read

Want to see your email marketing campaigns convert better?

The secret is in sending targeted emails that speak directly to your customers.

Tailoring emails to match customer behavior — like cart reminders, product recommendations, or birthday offers — can make all the difference.

This article explores 13 real-life examples of successful targeted email marketing. We'll show you what works and walk you through the process of building a simple targeted email campaign yourself.

Let's get started.

⚡️ Read more — 9 min

Inline subscribe widget