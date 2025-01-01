In this guide, you'll learn how to set up a Customer winback automation in Getsitecontrol. This automation is triggered when a customer who used to buy from your store, hasn't purchased anything for an extended period.

1. Create a Customer winback automation

From the Automations tab of the dashboard, click +Create automation and select Customer winback as the trigger:

2. Set automation timing

At the top of the screen, you’ll find the automation settings. Here, you can configure when the automation is triggered, specifying the delay after the customer’s most recent purchase.

❗ Customers who haven’t purchased anything for a longer time won’t be included.

Click How to choose timing to get an idea of the time intervals for various ecommerce niches.

3. Add actions to the automation

Next, select an action from the list on the screen to start building a sequence:

Here’s a summary of the actions you can perform in the automation:

You can send an email to your customers ( Send email )

) You can set time delays between emails if you’re sending more than one within the same automation ( Add delay )

) You can add tags to your customers for segmentation purposes ( Assign tag )

4. Set filters for the automation or the actions (optional)

By default, any customer who hasn’t made a purchase within the time frame you specify will be included in the automation. If you want to narrow the target audience further, you can set filters for the automation.

Open the Filters section and click +Add condition . Select the conditions you want to apply:

Alternatively, you can set filters for specific actions within the automation:

Those actions will be performed only for the contacts who match the filters.

You can apply multiple conditions at the same time. If you use an AND operator to connect the conditions, your contacts must fulfill them all to be included in the automation. If you use an OR operator, your contacts must fulfill at least one of the conditions to be included in the automation.

5. Activate the automation

When you are done setting up the sequence, activate the automation and leave the screen:

You can manage your existing automations from the Automations tab of the dashboard:

And that’s it, your Customer winback automation is ready.

If you need assistance with the automation setup or anything else, do not hesitate to contact our Tech Support team.