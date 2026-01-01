How to integrate widgets with Keap

If you use Keap for email marketing and Getsitecontrol forms to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid manually exporting and importing data.

It’ll be enough to log in to your Keap account and choose the necessary mailing list. Getsitecontrol will add every new email subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to set up your integration with Keap.

1. Find the Integrations tab

Open the form you want to connect to Keap. From the top bar of the widget editor, switch to the Integrations tab.

2. Connect your Getsitecontrol account to Keap

In the ‘Third party integrations’ section, click the +Add application link and choose Keap from the drop-down list.

Next, enter your Keap account email and password.

In the following screen, allow Getsitecontrol to interact with your Keap applications.

This will let Getsitecontrol create new contacts in your Keap account.

Your accounts are now connected.

3. Choose the list

Select one of your existing Keap lists to connect with the form. Getsitecontrol will automatically export the collected data to your chosen list.

❗ The data collected before you set up the integration will not be exported to Keap.

4. Map the form fields

Proceed to match the Getsitecontrol form fields to the fields in the selected Keap list. Click the Map fields button to open the mapping menu:

Next, hit the {var} icon next to a source field. In the variable menu, select the form field to match with the Keap field in the column on the right.

Your form fields are listed under Form. The other tabs of the menu feature various system fields, including location, device type, current date, etc.

Repeat this process for all the fields you want to map.

📌 To learn more about field mapping for third-party integrations read this guide.

When you are done mapping the fields, click Save and proceed to Save & close the form.

Your Keap integration setup is complete. Getsitecontrol will automatically send all new contacts to the list you have specified.

You can connect your form to more than one third-party application. Click the + Add application link to add another integration for the current form.

If you have issues setting up your Keap integration, or performing any other task, feel free to message us. Our Tech Support team will be happy to help you!