How to create a website notification bar

Summary Click Create widget → choose Promo On the Appearance tab choose the top bar or bottom bar position Choose colors for your widget Switch to Content → edit the default message Click OK → activate the widget



A floating notification bar is a great way to attract the attention of your website visitors and deliver important messages without interfering with the main website content. With GetSiteControl Promo widget you can easily create a notification bar that will match your website design and place it either at the top of a page or at the bottom. You can use notification bars to deliver all kinds of messages: announce updates and changes, promote products or services and just direct visitors to any page on your website. Check our use cases gallery for more examples or read on for step-by-step instructions on how to create a notification bar for your website.

Step 1

Log in to your account, click the Create widget button and choose Promo from the drop-down list.

Step 2

Сhoose where on the page you want your Promo widget to appear. Choose the top bar or bottom bar position by clicking on the corresponding icon.

Step 3

Next, choose what color you want your floating bar to be. Click Apply theme to choose the main color and have all other colors matched automatically. You can also choose from the colors used on your actual website (Website colors). If you want to use custom colors for elements of the widget (buttons, background, text, etc.), use the Colors section.

By default your bar is set to push the page content down and to float (stay visible) when the page is scrolled down. You can change these settings on the Appearance tab if necessary.

Step 4

Now switch to the Content tab and enter your message to website visitors by filling the Title and Button text fields. Make sure to include Target URL, that’s where your visitors will be taken after clicking the widget button.

Step 5

Press OK to save the changes. As soon as you activate the widget it will start to be displayed on your website. If you need to turn the widget off just deactivate it from the dashboard.

Other articles you might find helpful:

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.