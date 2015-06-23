How to receive instant email notifications about new subscribers

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Edit on the Subscribe widget Switch to Integrations → check Enable email notifications Enter your email address Choose notification frequency using the Frequency drop-down menu Click OK to save the changes



You can choose how often you will receive email notifications about new subscribers. Here is how you can configure notifications for your Subscribe widget.

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard, find the necessary Subscribe widget in the list and click the Edit button.

Step 2

Switch to the Integrations tab and look for the Email notifications section. If you want to receive notifications check the Enable email notifications check-box and enter the email address you want notifications to be sent to.

Use the Frequency drop-down menu to choose how often you want to receive notifications: Instantly (whenever a new website visitor subscribes), Daily or Weekly.

Click OK to save the changes to the widget.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.