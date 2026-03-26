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Use anime text in email marketing

Create anime and manga style text

Free anime and manga text generator that creates expressive anime text and manga text with unique fonts for creative designs, comics, posters, and visuals.

Style
Send emails with anime text

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Benefits

  • Create expressive anime text styles.

    Use this anime text generator and anime font generator to create bold, expressive anime text in seconds. Choose from anime fonts and anime calligraphy fonts to design eye-catching text and download anime text PNG for social media, artwork, and creative projects.

  • Design manga text for creative projects.

    With this manga text generator and manga font generator, create unique manga text using stylish manga fonts and manga calligraphy fonts. Generate text for comics, posters, and visuals, and export manga text SVG or PNG for high-quality digital and print designs.

Free email tools

Anime & manga font examples

Anime titles

  • Anime titles font examples in Scarfire font Scarfire
  • Anime titles font examples in GB Shinto font GB Shinto
  • Anime titles font examples in Go3v2 font Go3v2
  • Anime titles font examples in Iichimaru font Iichimaru
  • Anime titles font examples in Shinrinyoku font Shinrinyoku
  • Anime titles font examples in Jujutsu Kaisen font Jujutsu Kaisen

Manga captions

  • Manga captions font examples in Black Blast font Black Blast
  • Manga captions font examples in Cartoon Marker font Cartoon Marker
  • Manga captions font examples in Blambot font Blambot
  • Manga captions font examples in Death Rattle BB font Death Rattle BB
  • Manga captions font examples in Star Cartoon font Star Cartoon
  • Manga captions font examples in Blue Carousel font Blue Carousel

Anime names

  • Anime names font examples in Amanojaku font Amanojaku
  • Anime names font examples in Comic Caves font Comic Caves
  • Anime names font examples in Japan Brush font Japan Brush
  • Anime names font examples in Little Samurai font Little Samurai
  • Anime names font examples in BloodStone font BloodStone
  • Anime names font examples in Sukajan Brush font Sukajan Brush
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How to use the anime font generator

  1. Enter your text

    Type your name, caption, or message to start creating anime-style text quickly and easily in seconds.

  2. Choose a font style

    Pick an anime or manga font style that best fits your idea, mood, and overall visual look.

  3. Customize the look

    Adjust colors, size, and layout to match your design and make the text look unique and expressive.

  4. Download and use

    Save your design as PNG or SVG and use it in social posts, creative projects, or digital artwork.

Common questions

What does this anime font generator do?

This free anime and manga text generator converts your text into stylish anime text and manga text using anime fonts and manga fonts. You can create creative designs and download anime text PNG or manga text SVG for social media, artwork, and projects.

Is the anime font generator free to use?

Yes, the anime text generator and manga text generator are completely free to use. You can create anime text, manga text, and download your designs without registration or payment, making it easy to use for personal and creative projects.

What is an anime text generator?

An anime text generator is a tool that converts your text into anime-style lettering using anime fonts and anime calligraphy fonts. You can create expressive anime text for social media, artwork, and designs, and download it as anime text PNG or other formats.

Can I download anime text as PNG or SVG?

Yes, you can download anime text PNG files for quick use in digital designs and social media. You can also export anime and manga text SVG files for scalable, high-quality designs suitable for printing and professional editing.

Can I use the anime fonts for logos and branding?

Yes, the anime font generator can be used to create unique logos, brand names, and creative text designs. These styles work well for gaming brands, creative projects, and visually expressive branding.

Do I need design skills to use this tool?

No, the anime and manga text generator is easy to use. Simply enter your text, choose a font style, and download your design as anime text PNG or manga text SVG without any design experience.

Can I create my name in anime or manga style?

Yes, you can easily generate your name using anime fonts or manga fonts. The tool allows you to create personalized anime text or manga text for signatures, social profiles, and creative projects.

Where can I use anime and manga text designs?

You can use anime text and manga text for social media, YouTube thumbnails, posters, comics, branding, merchandise, and creative artwork. Exported anime text PNG and manga text SVG files are ready for both digital and print use.

Can I create anime-style text to copy and paste?

If you’re looking for anime-style text you can copy and paste into Instagram, TikTok, or Discord, try our free fancy font generator. It uses Unicode characters to simulate anime-style text without requiring font installation, making it easy to use anywhere.

Customer reviews

Link to review

Joe R.

It’s as good as Klaviyo for my purposes at a tenth of the cost. I run a multi-channel e-commerce company and I just needed a proper newsletter and list management platform. Klaviyo was overkill for this limited scope, but Getsitecontrol was exactly what I need.

Link to review

Scott N.

I use the automation builder daily (which is why i have yet to look for another solution) because I love how easy it is to create entire email workflows as users interact with your website; and then they run completely hands-free.

Link to review

Joy Worthen

I have been using the Getsitecontrol platform for over 4 years. With a super clean dashboard UI, you can easily create polished and responsive widgets that just. always. work. It really is a beautiful product, and it is well supported.

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Matt

Getsitecontrol offers a really slick solution to create pop ups, collect contact info and send emails, including automations, all in one. I have tried out plenty of other tools and this has exactly what you need to get the job done quickly.

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Nic Nirvana

Best customer service I’ve had anywhere & I’m not even a paying customer.

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Mosaic Journal

Genuinely one of the best apps I’ve used on the Shopify store. Loads of value for very little cost.

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Lilly Payne

Getsitecontrol is excellent! Their tools are intuitive, effective, and they have great customer support if you want help. Anytime I reach out to customer service they provide the needed code or answer in a matter of minutes, and are so kind.

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Enrico M.

Excellent product that has allowed us to carry out excellent campaigns, always supported by online assistance that responds immediately to any request.

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Raquel L.

100% recommended. The experience with Getsitecontrol so far is 10/10. The UX experience is very friendly and love all the designs and templates. Also the team is SUPER helpful.

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Kalle Kay

Getsitecontrol has significantly improved the way I communicate with my audience, capture leads, and promote offers. The widgets are beautifully designed, easy to customize, and integrate seamlessly with my website.

Link to review

Dimitar T.

I have been using Getsitecontrol for the past 5 years. What I like is the pre-made design templates that save me time. With a well made pop-up I achieve a CTR of over 45%, which for a marketing channel is more than an excellent result…

Link to review

WoodWideCities

If you are looking for a versatile popup solution for Shopify without breaking the bank, just go for it.

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Bianca B.

The platform is intuitive and flexible, allowing us to quickly launch targeted banners without involving developers. It’s been a smooth, effective solution.

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Muhammad A.

I have been using Getsitecontrol for more than two years now. It is helping me run my welcome flows, abandoned carts and email broadcasts. This by far is the best onsite targeting app for Shopify. Tons of templates and targeting options…

Link to review

Rob G.

Awesome app to get email subs. Was able to get 30% sign up rates on some campaigns which is wild. Great product.

Link to review

Jordan C.

It does integrate to Shopify easily. I set it up and now it’s pretty streamlined and requires very little maintenance from me which I love.

Link to review

Adelaide School…

Loving GSC So far, the best part is their pricing model which is very reasonable compared to other platforms, and their designer easily creates stunning emails…

Link to review

Ashutosh J

GSC offers impressive suite of website engagement tools that makes capturing leads and improving user interaction easy. Their support team is always on toes and goes extra mile to help you resolve the issue.

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Patrick Stewart

Their code was easy to install, and their popups have made a huge difference in our business.

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Angel J.M.

Overall experience is fantastic! We’ve been customers for over 2 years and no plans on leaving ever! The greatest pro is how easy it is to implement pop-ups and how good they look a great addition when you are using Hubspot…

Link to review

Isaac Diaz

Awesome app but even better customer service. Their team and developers helped me setup exactly what I needed. It was easy and they made sure everything worked great. Would 110% recommend them.

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Steven B.

Love the new interface and ease of use, and once set up, no need for other teams to get involved, marketing can take control. The interface is really easy to use and offers multiple of of the box designs…

Link to review

Belinda J.

A joy to use, just works! Lots of design settings so you can easily get your forms to look 'on brand'.

Link to review

Young Potters

So far, great service and friendly staff! When I was confused about layouts, or needed help, the live chat service was incredibly fast and they resolved all issues in literally minutes!

Link to review

John

Highly recommend Getsitecontrol if you want to do things like adding banners, creating popup modals or surveys to your website.

Link to review

Irregular Sleep Pattern

Very easy to use and extremely responsive helpdesk

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Jakob Albrecht

Have been using the tool for over two years now and love it. And the customer support is just awesome (and the best I know)! I always get responses within minutes through the live chat and they go way beyond normal technical support.

Link to review

WildFire Coffee Company

App is perfect for new businesses and using the chat feature has really helped us achieve what we wanted out of that app.

Link to review

System Skin

Beautiful and functional widget designs, and the platform is very easy to work with! Plus, the best and fastest customer service ever!

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A Fold of Chairs

I run a small business and the emails I send to my subscribers via this app have really helped it grow. I can see how the click-throughs from the emails drive purchases. The templates are super easy to use and look professional …

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Ian Curtis

Really excellent customer support. Fast, knowledgeable and solved the problem.

Link to review

Nice Things by Helena

Really solid, easy to use and reliable. We develop a LOT of custom logic in our pages ourselves but use GSC as it’s so simple to use while making it easy to add our own more complex logic via their JavaScrip API/parameters …

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Bogdan DNA

I’ve been using this widget tool on my website for about four years now, and it really just gets the job done. It’s perfect for collecting emails, guiding visitors, and setting up custom actions based on who’s visiting.

Link to review

Otro Level Prints

I love this app because it is very friendly and easy to use. My favorite part is the email templates; the gallery looks amazing, and it’s a time saver when you are designing a promo or a newsletter.

Link to review

Raptor Naturals

GetSiteControl has been an absolute game-changer for my website! The app is incredibly user-friendly, allowing me to create eye-catching pop-ups and forms with ease. What really sets it apart, though, is the fantastic customer service.

Link to review

Shekhar Luhar

Best tool for conversion rate optimization. The functionality Getsitecontrol provides to modify popup and the design which makes this tool easy to use. Customer support is on point too. Highly recommend!

Link to review

AvalongKing

Their support is absolutely amazing. Super fast and helpful. You are not going to get help like this from any other app.

Link to review

Akvile P

I feel thankful not only for the easy-to-use tool but also for the fast help from the help desk. They truly put their effort into helping us as quickly and as well as possible. Thank you, guys—you’re a perfect example of how a client should be heard and helped!

Link to review

SOUS LA VIE

Ho usato GSC per disegnare una parte della landing page per il mio brand. L'app è davvero semplice e intuitiva, quando poi ho avuto bisogno di supporto tramite chat sono stati veloci e competenti.

Link to review

Corey Dewalt

The platform goes above and beyond what I was originally looking for. I’ve paid for the flat annual membership which has unlimited impressions and I’m now making $2k a month in email revenue as a result.

Link to review

CHOMEX

Great product, good customer service. Very easy to get any result by utilizing all the options and settings. Be creative, and this can outperform the most expensive software.

Link to review

Maria Creesia M.

Very easy to set up a site pop up. Integrated very well with my client’s Squarespace site.

Link to review

Deborah Tyson

It is wonderful to use a tech product that has solid support that actually gets you the result that you want.

Link to review

Football Host store

Muy útil para añadir formularios en cualquier parte de tu página web. Buena atención al cliente, rápidos y efectivos.

Link to review

Richardt K. F.

We’ve been using GST for quite some time now, and the tool is great, but their support never fails. Always willing to help and has a quick response time.

Link to review

Oleksandr Dieiev

It is clear that the team is constantly working on improvements in the product, and team support always helps to solve the problems that arise. Highly recommend.

Link to review

David Shuck

Great product, reasonable pricing, fast and helpful service. Would highly recommend to anyone needing pop-up or data collection on their website.

Link to review

Kyle M

I needed a review pop up on my site to add to klaviyo for email marketing. I was able to get this setup in minutes and activated immediately.

Link to review

Marco C

I am impressed by the reliability of Getsitecontrol. It has effective features that makes email marketing smooth.

Link to review

Brian A.

Getsitecontrol is easy to implement and has garnered us many newsletter subscribers that we wouldn’t have captured otherwise. we’d recommend it to anyone looking to expand their reach.

Link to review

Niels D.

Very easy to use and does 100% what is needs to do for a very fair price. Absolute value for money! We accomplish great results and the customer service is absolutely fantastic.

Link to review

John A.

I have been a Getsitecontrol user for almost 10 years. Overall it has grown my email marketing list by literally thousands of people. It’s great.

Link to review

JRNY

Big fan! The creation process was nice and simple. Great option if you need a simplified approach to popup generation and A/B testing.

Link to review

Jackie Jennings

It has been instrumental for us to optimise the sign-up experience for customers. The level of information we receive on the back end is in far greater detail than any other apps offering this feature.

Link to review

Kieran Alkerton

The app was easy to set up and integrates well with my store. We were originally using it for both our welcome offer and a referral popup.

Link to review

Jordan H.

We use this tool to show exit intent popups on our site. Its main pros are the ease of everything from setup to analytics, and reporting is great. Anytime we have an issue support is super-fast.

Link to review

Raw Pumpkin

Great app. A must-have for your ecommerce store. Using this app I got more insights about my audience and my store as well.

Link to review

Australian Silo Art

This app is fantastic. It helps us get feedback from our customers (those that buy ad also those that choose not to) without being too intrusive.

Link to review

Japandi Supply House

We used this app to increase email subscriptions. Immediately — the first day — we saw a major increase and it has not stopped.

Link to review

Brighter Shaving

I’ve used this for mail capture, upsell, and cross-sell and seen an instant impact. Incredibly easy to use and the helpdesk is the most efficient and well-informed I’ve encountered with any Shopify apps.

Link to review

Jens Hansen

Have tried a few different popup solutions so far and these guys are keepers! Amazing bang for the buck, pay monthly instead of annually and their support is crazy responsive…

Link to review

Adrian McDonnell

For someone who is not very tech-savvy, I now have a widget I am proud of on my website!

Use cases

  • Social media posts.

    Create eye-catching anime text using an anime text generator and anime font generator. Design expressive captions and visuals with anime fonts and export anime text PNG for posts, stories, and covers that stand out in social media feeds.

  • Manga titles.

    Generate bold manga text for titles using a manga text generator and manga font generator. Create unique lettering styles with manga fonts and export manga text SVG or PNG for comics, covers, and creative storytelling projects.

  • YouTube thumbnails.

    Design attention-grabbing anime text for YouTube thumbnails using anime fonts and anime calligraphy fonts. Create vibrant and expressive text visuals that improve click-through rates and enhance video presentation.

  • Comic panels.

    Create manga text for comic panels using a manga font generator and manga fonts. Design dialogue, titles, and captions that match comic aesthetics and export high-quality text for digital and print comics.

  • Posters and artwork.

    Use the anime text generator to design artistic anime text for posters and creative projects. Apply anime fonts and export anime text PNG or SVG for high-quality visuals and design compositions.

  • Gaming content.

    Generate anime text for gaming overlays, streams, and visuals using anime fonts. Create dynamic and stylish text that enhances gaming content and branding.

  • Branding designs.

    Use anime font generator and manga font generator tools to create unique brand names and logos with anime and manga text styles for creative brands.

  • Stickers and merch.

    Create manga text and anime text for stickers, merchandise, and products using manga fonts and anime fonts. Export designs for printing and customization.

  • Creative projects.

    Use anime text generator and manga text generator for artwork, digital design, and creative experiments. Combine anime text and manga text with visuals to create unique and expressive designs.

Features

  • Anime text generator.

    Create anime text instantly using a powerful anime font generator with multiple anime fonts and styles for creative designs.

  • Manga text generator.

    Generate manga text using a dedicated manga font generator with expressive manga fonts and calligraphy styles for comics and designs.

  • Anime fonts collection.

    Choose from multiple anime fonts and anime calligraphy fonts to create expressive and creative anime text designs.

  • Manga fonts collection.

    Use a wide selection of manga fonts and manga calligraphy fonts to design stylish manga text for comics and projects.

  • Anime text PNG download.

    Download anime text PNG files for use in social media, artwork, and digital design projects.

  • Manga text SVG download.

    Export manga text SVG files for scalable designs suitable for printing and professional editing workflows.

  • Custom text input.

    Enter any anime text or manga text to generate personalized designs using anime fonts and manga fonts.

  • Real-time preview.

    Preview anime text and manga text changes instantly while editing fonts, styles, and formatting options.

  • Color customization.

    Adjust colors of anime text and manga text to match design themes and creative project requirements.

  • Background options.

    Choose transparent or colored backgrounds for anime text PNG and manga text SVG downloads.

  • High-quality output.

    Generate sharp and detailed anime text and manga text images suitable for digital use, branding, comics, and high-resolution printing.

  • Easy to use.

    Simple interface allows quick creation of anime text and manga text without design experience or technical skills required.

  • No signup required.

    Use the anime text generator and manga text generator instantly without registration or login requirements.

  • Works online.

    Access the free anime font generator and manga font generator directly in your browser without installation on any device.

  • Fast text generation.

    Generate anime text and manga text instantly with fast processing and smooth performance.

  • Multi-line support.

    Create multi-line anime text and manga text layouts for titles, captions, and complex designs.

  • Alignment controls.

    Adjust text alignment to create balanced anime text and manga text compositions for design projects.

  • Flexible design use.

    Use anime text and manga text for social media, branding, comics, posters, and creative design projects.

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