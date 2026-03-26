Create wedding text and invitations
Free wedding text generator that creates beautiful wedding invitation text, wedding card text, and anniversary text with elegant wedding calligraphy fonts.
Style
Inline subscribe widget
Benefits
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Create beautiful wedding invitations.
Use this wedding text generator as a wedding font maker to design elegant wedding invitation text and wedding card text in seconds. Choose a wedding calligraphy font or invitation font to create stylish text and download wedding text PNG or SVG for invitations, cards, and printed designs.
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Design anniversary and celebration text.
Create meaningful wedding anniversary text with this invitation font maker and anniversary font collection. Generate decorative calligraphy text for cards, banners, and messages. Easily turn ideas into elegant designs using wedding fonts and export wedding text PNG or SVG for digital and print use.
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Wedding lettering examples
Wedding invitations
- Angglea Wedding
- Wedding Signature 4
- Milton One Bold
- Happy Wedding 3
- Wedding 8
- Wedding in the Starlight
Romantic quotes
- Dancing Script
- Wedding Signature 1
- Wedding Mathyna
- Wedding Samantha
- Swishine
- Bella Script
Anniversary text
- Bickham Script One
- Engagement
- Hurricane
- Dillon the Cat
- The Gaston Swisea
- Flawless
Wedding text for emails
Logotype
Elegant wedding lettering for invitation headers, romantic branding, and beautifully styled email campaigns.
Slogan
Romantic slogans that add warmth, intimacy, and elegance to wedding-themed promotions online.
Signature
Decorative couple-style captions that personalize wedding emails with graceful typography details.
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How to use the wedding text generator
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Enter your text
Type names, dates, or a message to start creating elegant wedding text for invitations and cards.
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Choose a font style
Pick a wedding or calligraphy font that matches your theme, from classic and romantic to modern and minimal.
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Customize the look
Adjust colors, size, and layout to create a beautiful design that fits your wedding style and personal taste.
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Download and use
Save your design as PNG or SVG and use it for invitations, cards, decorations, or digital sharing.
Common questions
What does this wedding text generator do?
This free wedding text generator lets you create elegant wedding invitation text, wedding card text, and wedding anniversary text using stylish wedding calligraphy fonts. You can design beautiful text and download it as wedding text PNG or wedding text SVG for invitations, cards, and decorations.
Is the wedding text generator free to use?
Yes, the wedding text generator is completely free. You can create wedding invitation text, wedding card text, and anniversary text and download wedding text PNG or SVG without registration or payment.
Can I create a wedding invitation text with this tool?
Yes, you can create wedding invitation text using a variety of wedding fonts and invitation fonts. The tool helps you design elegant invitations and export wedding text PNG or SVG for digital and print use.
Can I design wedding card text and messages?
Yes, the wedding text generator allows you to create personalized wedding card text and messages. Use wedding calligraphy fonts and decorative styles to design beautiful cards and download them as high-quality images.
Can I create a wedding anniversary text?
Yes, you can generate wedding anniversary text using elegant anniversary fonts and wedding fonts. Create meaningful messages for cards, social media, and gifts with stylish calligraphy text.
What formats can I download?
You can download your designs as wedding text PNG for quick use or wedding text SVG for scalable, high-quality printing and editing.
Can I use this as a wedding font maker?
Yes, this tool works as a universal wedding, invitation, celebration font maker, allowing you to generate custom wedding text with different styles for invitations, cards, and creative projects.
Where can I use wedding text designs?
You can use wedding text for invitations, cards, banners, social media posts, decorations, and other wedding or anniversary projects, both digitally and in print.
Can I create my text in cursive calligraphy style?
Yes, you can use our free cursive calligraphy generator to turn any text into elegant cursive lettering. It’s perfect for signatures, invitations, branding, and creative designs with a smooth handwritten look.
Customer reviews
Joe R.
It’s as good as Klaviyo for my purposes at a tenth of the cost. I run a multi-channel e-commerce company and I just needed a proper newsletter and list management platform. Klaviyo was overkill for this limited scope, but Getsitecontrol was exactly what I need.
Scott N.
I use the automation builder daily (which is why i have yet to look for another solution) because I love how easy it is to create entire email workflows as users interact with your website; and then they run completely hands-free.
Joy Worthen
I have been using the Getsitecontrol platform for over 4 years. With a super clean dashboard UI, you can easily create polished and responsive widgets that just. always. work. It really is a beautiful product, and it is well supported.
Matt
Getsitecontrol offers a really slick solution to create pop ups, collect contact info and send emails, including automations, all in one. I have tried out plenty of other tools and this has exactly what you need to get the job done quickly.
Nic Nirvana
Best customer service I’ve had anywhere & I’m not even a paying customer.
Mosaic Journal
Genuinely one of the best apps I’ve used on the Shopify store. Loads of value for very little cost.
Lilly Payne
Getsitecontrol is excellent! Their tools are intuitive, effective, and they have great customer support if you want help. Anytime I reach out to customer service they provide the needed code or answer in a matter of minutes, and are so kind.
Enrico M.
Excellent product that has allowed us to carry out excellent campaigns, always supported by online assistance that responds immediately to any request.
Raquel L.
100% recommended. The experience with Getsitecontrol so far is 10/10. The UX experience is very friendly and love all the designs and templates. Also the team is SUPER helpful.
Kalle Kay
Getsitecontrol has significantly improved the way I communicate with my audience, capture leads, and promote offers. The widgets are beautifully designed, easy to customize, and integrate seamlessly with my website.
Dimitar T.
I have been using Getsitecontrol for the past 5 years. What I like is the pre-made design templates that save me time. With a well made pop-up I achieve a CTR of over 45%, which for a marketing channel is more than an excellent result…
WoodWideCities
If you are looking for a versatile popup solution for Shopify without breaking the bank, just go for it.
Bianca B.
The platform is intuitive and flexible, allowing us to quickly launch targeted banners without involving developers. It’s been a smooth, effective solution.
Muhammad A.
I have been using Getsitecontrol for more than two years now. It is helping me run my welcome flows, abandoned carts and email broadcasts. This by far is the best onsite targeting app for Shopify. Tons of templates and targeting options…
Rob G.
Awesome app to get email subs. Was able to get 30% sign up rates on some campaigns which is wild. Great product.
Jordan C.
It does integrate to Shopify easily. I set it up and now it’s pretty streamlined and requires very little maintenance from me which I love.
Adelaide School…
Loving GSC So far, the best part is their pricing model which is very reasonable compared to other platforms, and their designer easily creates stunning emails…
Ashutosh J
GSC offers impressive suite of website engagement tools that makes capturing leads and improving user interaction easy. Their support team is always on toes and goes extra mile to help you resolve the issue.
Patrick Stewart
Their code was easy to install, and their popups have made a huge difference in our business.
Angel J.M.
Overall experience is fantastic! We’ve been customers for over 2 years and no plans on leaving ever! The greatest pro is how easy it is to implement pop-ups and how good they look a great addition when you are using Hubspot…
Isaac Diaz
Awesome app but even better customer service. Their team and developers helped me setup exactly what I needed. It was easy and they made sure everything worked great. Would 110% recommend them.
Steven B.
Love the new interface and ease of use, and once set up, no need for other teams to get involved, marketing can take control. The interface is really easy to use and offers multiple of of the box designs…
Belinda J.
A joy to use, just works! Lots of design settings so you can easily get your forms to look 'on brand'.
Young Potters
So far, great service and friendly staff! When I was confused about layouts, or needed help, the live chat service was incredibly fast and they resolved all issues in literally minutes!
John
Highly recommend Getsitecontrol if you want to do things like adding banners, creating popup modals or surveys to your website.
Irregular Sleep Pattern
Very easy to use and extremely responsive helpdesk
Jakob Albrecht
Have been using the tool for over two years now and love it. And the customer support is just awesome (and the best I know)! I always get responses within minutes through the live chat and they go way beyond normal technical support.
WildFire Coffee Company
App is perfect for new businesses and using the chat feature has really helped us achieve what we wanted out of that app.
System Skin
Beautiful and functional widget designs, and the platform is very easy to work with! Plus, the best and fastest customer service ever!
A Fold of Chairs
I run a small business and the emails I send to my subscribers via this app have really helped it grow. I can see how the click-throughs from the emails drive purchases. The templates are super easy to use and look professional …
Ian Curtis
Really excellent customer support. Fast, knowledgeable and solved the problem.
Nice Things by Helena
Really solid, easy to use and reliable. We develop a LOT of custom logic in our pages ourselves but use GSC as it’s so simple to use while making it easy to add our own more complex logic via their JavaScrip API/parameters …
Bogdan DNA
I’ve been using this widget tool on my website for about four years now, and it really just gets the job done. It’s perfect for collecting emails, guiding visitors, and setting up custom actions based on who’s visiting.
Otro Level Prints
I love this app because it is very friendly and easy to use. My favorite part is the email templates; the gallery looks amazing, and it’s a time saver when you are designing a promo or a newsletter.
Raptor Naturals
GetSiteControl has been an absolute game-changer for my website! The app is incredibly user-friendly, allowing me to create eye-catching pop-ups and forms with ease. What really sets it apart, though, is the fantastic customer service.
Shekhar Luhar
Best tool for conversion rate optimization. The functionality Getsitecontrol provides to modify popup and the design which makes this tool easy to use. Customer support is on point too. Highly recommend!
AvalongKing
Their support is absolutely amazing. Super fast and helpful. You are not going to get help like this from any other app.
Akvile P
I feel thankful not only for the easy-to-use tool but also for the fast help from the help desk. They truly put their effort into helping us as quickly and as well as possible. Thank you, guys—you’re a perfect example of how a client should be heard and helped!
SOUS LA VIE
Ho usato GSC per disegnare una parte della landing page per il mio brand. L'app è davvero semplice e intuitiva, quando poi ho avuto bisogno di supporto tramite chat sono stati veloci e competenti.
Corey Dewalt
The platform goes above and beyond what I was originally looking for. I’ve paid for the flat annual membership which has unlimited impressions and I’m now making $2k a month in email revenue as a result.
CHOMEX
Great product, good customer service. Very easy to get any result by utilizing all the options and settings. Be creative, and this can outperform the most expensive software.
Maria Creesia M.
Very easy to set up a site pop up. Integrated very well with my client’s Squarespace site.
Deborah Tyson
It is wonderful to use a tech product that has solid support that actually gets you the result that you want.
Football Host store
Muy útil para añadir formularios en cualquier parte de tu página web. Buena atención al cliente, rápidos y efectivos.
Richardt K. F.
We’ve been using GST for quite some time now, and the tool is great, but their support never fails. Always willing to help and has a quick response time.
Oleksandr Dieiev
It is clear that the team is constantly working on improvements in the product, and team support always helps to solve the problems that arise. Highly recommend.
David Shuck
Great product, reasonable pricing, fast and helpful service. Would highly recommend to anyone needing pop-up or data collection on their website.
Kyle M
I needed a review pop up on my site to add to klaviyo for email marketing. I was able to get this setup in minutes and activated immediately.
Marco C
I am impressed by the reliability of Getsitecontrol. It has effective features that makes email marketing smooth.
Brian A.
Getsitecontrol is easy to implement and has garnered us many newsletter subscribers that we wouldn’t have captured otherwise. we’d recommend it to anyone looking to expand their reach.
Niels D.
Very easy to use and does 100% what is needs to do for a very fair price. Absolute value for money! We accomplish great results and the customer service is absolutely fantastic.
John A.
I have been a Getsitecontrol user for almost 10 years. Overall it has grown my email marketing list by literally thousands of people. It’s great.
JRNY
Big fan! The creation process was nice and simple. Great option if you need a simplified approach to popup generation and A/B testing.
Jackie Jennings
It has been instrumental for us to optimise the sign-up experience for customers. The level of information we receive on the back end is in far greater detail than any other apps offering this feature.
Kieran Alkerton
The app was easy to set up and integrates well with my store. We were originally using it for both our welcome offer and a referral popup.
Jordan H.
We use this tool to show exit intent popups on our site. Its main pros are the ease of everything from setup to analytics, and reporting is great. Anytime we have an issue support is super-fast.
Raw Pumpkin
Great app. A must-have for your ecommerce store. Using this app I got more insights about my audience and my store as well.
Australian Silo Art
This app is fantastic. It helps us get feedback from our customers (those that buy ad also those that choose not to) without being too intrusive.
Japandi Supply House
We used this app to increase email subscriptions. Immediately — the first day — we saw a major increase and it has not stopped.
Brighter Shaving
I’ve used this for mail capture, upsell, and cross-sell and seen an instant impact. Incredibly easy to use and the helpdesk is the most efficient and well-informed I’ve encountered with any Shopify apps.
Jens Hansen
Have tried a few different popup solutions so far and these guys are keepers! Amazing bang for the buck, pay monthly instead of annually and their support is crazy responsive…
Adrian McDonnell
For someone who is not very tech-savvy, I now have a widget I am proud of on my website!
Use cases
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Wedding invitations.
Create elegant wedding invitation text using a wedding calligraphy font or invitation font. Design beautiful invitation layouts and download wedding text PNG or SVG for digital invites, printed cards, and formal wedding announcements with a stylish and personal touch.
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Wedding cards.
Design wedding card text with a wedding text generator and wedding font maker. Create heartfelt messages using decorative fonts and export high-quality wedding text PNG or SVG for greeting cards, thank-you notes, and personalized wedding stationery.
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Anniversary messages.
Generate wedding anniversary text using an anniversary font or wedding calligraphy font. Create elegant messages for cards, social media, and gifts, making every anniversary celebration more meaningful with stylish typography and beautifully formatted text designs.
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Save the date designs.
Create “Save the Date” text using an invitation font maker and wedding font styles. Generate visually appealing calligraphy text for cards and digital announcements, ensuring your message stands out with elegant and memorable design elements.
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Wedding banners.
Use the wedding text generator to design decorative text for banners and signs. Choose a wedding font or calligraphy style to create eye-catching visuals for ceremonies, receptions, and venue decorations with a refined and elegant appearance.
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Social media announcements.
Create wedding announcement text using wedding fonts and invitation fonts. Share engagement, wedding dates, and anniversary milestones with stylish calligraphy text optimized for social media visuals and digital storytelling.
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Wedding logos.
Design custom wedding logos using the wedding text generator and calligraphy fonts. Create unique brand identities for your special day with elegant and personalized logo designs.Design custom wedding logos using a wedding font maker and calligraphy styles. Combine names and dates into elegant text designs for invitations, websites, and branding elements that reflect your personal wedding style.
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Gift cards and notes.
Create personalized gift cards and notes using the wedding text generator. Design beautiful text for special occasions and celebrations with elegant fonts and layouts.Generate personalized wedding card text for gift messages and notes. Use wedding calligraphy fonts to create elegant handwritten-style text that adds a thoughtful and creative touch to wedding gifts and celebrations.
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Event decorations.
Create decorative wedding text for signs, table cards, and event details. Use wedding fonts and invitation fonts to produce consistent and elegant designs that enhance the overall visual theme of your wedding or anniversary event.
Features
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Wedding text generator.
Create wedding invitation text, wedding card text, and anniversary text using a simple and powerful wedding text generator online.
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Wedding calligraphy fonts.
Choose elegant wedding calligraphy fonts to design stylish invitations, cards, and announcements with decorative and romantic typography styles.
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Invitation font maker.
Use the invitation font maker to create custom invitation text with beautiful lettering styles for weddings and special events.
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Wedding font maker.
Generate unique text using a wedding font maker with multiple styles for invitations, cards, and decorative wedding designs.
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Anniversary font styles.
Create wedding anniversary text using dedicated anniversary font styles for elegant messages, cards, and celebration visuals.
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Wedding text PNG download.
Download wedding text PNG files with transparent or colored backgrounds for use in invitations, cards, and digital designs.
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Wedding text SVG download.
Export wedding text SVG files for scalable, high-quality designs suitable for printing, cutting, and professional editing.
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Custom text input.
Enter names, dates, and messages to generate personalized wedding invitation text, wedding card text, and anniversary text instantly.
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Color customization.
Adjust text and background colors to match wedding themes, branding, or design preferences for invitations, cards, and celebration materials.
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Background options
Choose transparent or colored backgrounds when generating wedding text PNG or SVG for flexible design and usage options.
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High-quality output.
Generate crisp and clear wedding text images suitable for printing, digital sharing, and professional design applications.
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Easy to use.
Simple interface allows anyone to create wedding invitation text and calligraphy designs without design skills or experience required.
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No signup required.
Use the wedding text generator instantly without creating an account, making the process fast, simple, and accessible for everyone.
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Works online.
Access the free wedding text generator directly in your browser without installation, making it convenient across devices and platforms.
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Fast text generation.
Create wedding text, invitation text, and anniversary text instantly with quick processing and real-time design updates.
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Multi-line text support.
Create multi-line wedding invitation text layouts for structured designs including names, dates, and event details in one image.
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Alignment controls.
Adjust text alignment to create balanced and visually appealing wedding card text and invitation layouts easily.
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Flexible design use.
Use generated wedding text for invitations, cards, banners, social media, and decorative wedding and anniversary projects.
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Subject line generator.
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Slideshow generator.
Create animated slideshow GIFs from images and photos.
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Drive sales by adding urgency with countdown timer GIFs.
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Scrolling text generator.
Grab attention with animated scrolling text GIFs.
- Compress and Optimize GIFs Online
GIF compressor.
Compress and optimize GIFs with flexible options.
- Convert MP4 Video to GIFs Online
Video to GIF converter.
Convert your video to GIFs optimized for size and quality.
- Generate Script Calligraphy Signatures Online
Calligraphy generator.
Create calligraphy cursive signatures, slogans, names.
Free calligraphy tools
- Create wedding text and invitations
Wedding text generator.
Create wedding calligraphy for invitations and celebrations.
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Tattoo font generator.
Design decorative tattoo lettering and script typography.
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Graffiti font generator.
Generate graffiti text with urban street-style lettering.
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Generate expressive anime and manga-style text designs.
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Comic font generator.
Design bold comic book lettering and playful typography.
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Brush font generator.
Create expressive brush lettering with handwritten strokes.
- Create custom logo text
Logo font generator.
Create professional logo typography for branding and identity.
- Create gothic, blackletter text
Gothic font generator.
Create dramatic gothic, blackletter, and medieval-style text.
- Create fancy text
Fancy font generator.
Transform your words into eye-catching copy and paste fonts.
Preview of your calligraphy image
Get your calligraphy image
Send emails with calligraphy
- Quick templates Pick a template, add your text, and email is ready.
- Auto emails Set it once, and the system sends emails for you.