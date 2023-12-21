How to add a custom countdown timer to your Shopify store

Keep reading for an easy, 3-step guide. No technical skills or coding required.

In this quick tutorial, we’ll show you how to add a custom countdown timer to Shopify using a Countdown Timer app by Getsitecontrol . You’ll learn how to create fixed-date and evergreen timers and place them anywhere in your store.

The second format is a smaller countdown timer that adds urgency to a specific store section, such as a product section or a newsletter signup form.

Countdown timers come in different styles, but broadly you can categorize them into two formats. The first is a large, page-wide countdown timer, which looks great on home pages, in shopping carts, and on collection pages:

Of all tactics that increase sales, urgency is one of the most powerful ones. And the easiest way to instill urgency to your online store is by adding a countdown timer.

Add a countdown timer app to your storewithin minutes and watch your sales skyrocket.

Guide to adding a countdown timer to a Shopify store

Before you begin, install the Countdown Timer app on your Shopify website.

The process takes about 2 minutes. Find the app in the Shopify App Store and hit ‘Install’ – it will appear in the list of installed apps in your Shopify admin:

Once the app is installed, proceed to the theme editor to fine-tune the timer’s location in your store.

Step 1. Choose the page or section to display the timer

If you’re adding a page-wide countdown timer, go to the theme editor and select the page where you want to display the timer. Then head to the page content sidebar on the left, click + Add section at the bottom of the sidebar and choose an evergreen or a fixed-date timer. (We’ll discuss the difference between evergreen and fixed-date countdowns in a moment).

If you want to add a smaller countdown timer amidst section blocks (wherever your theme allows for adding such app blocks), select the section, then click + Add block and choose timer from the list of options.

Now, since you’ll need to choose whether you want to display an evergreen timer or a fixed-date timer, let’s talk about these modes in more detail.

Here is the difference between the two modes:

An evergreen timer counts down a certain period, starting fresh for each customer. A fixed-date timer counts down to a set date or time.

The use cases for these two timers are slightly different, too.

Evergreen timers encourage quick action, creating urgency for limited-time discounts or indicating how long a shopping cart is reserved.

When setting up an evergreen timer, you’ll need to indicate a desired period of time – usually minutes or hours – and the countdown will be triggered each time a store visitor views it.

When setting up a fixed-date timer, you’ll need to specify an appointed date and time. The countdown will be going on independently from the customers who view it.

You can use fixed-date timers to build anticipation by showing how many days or hours are left to a Black Friday sale, Christmas promo, or a new collection release.

Step 3. Adjust the appearance of the timer

After adding a timer to your Shopify theme, you can fine-tune its appearance using the menu on the right.

This menu is rather self-explanatory. Here are the key elements you can work with:

Content. Add a title and optional description, adjust text alignment and color, and include links.

Timer. Depending on the countdown mode, choose countdown duration or end time. Adjust the background style and time unit style.

Button. Optionally add a clickable call-to-action button to redirect customers.

Border radius & paddings. Control edge rounding and spacing between the banner and other elements on the page.

Colors. Adjust the colors of all timer elements.

💡 Note that for page-wide countdown timers, you can add a background image from your Shopify library or a built-in image collection.

Finally, as you apply changes, use the mobile preview mode to make sure the timer looks good on smaller screens.

Add a countdown timer to your Shopify store in 3, 2, 1…

Timers are a proven way to capture visitors’ attention and boost sales. Adding one to your store will take less than half an hour, and with a 7-day free trial period, you should get to see the results even before making a commitment.

So why wait?

Start your free trial now and see how it works for you.