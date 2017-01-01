Add a callback form to your website

With GetSiteControl you can quickly add a callback request form to your website and receive instant notifications to your email address when someone requests a callback. This will let you easily get in touch with your prospect clients at a time that suits them.
Here is how you do it
- Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard
- Click Create widget and choose Contact
- On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form
- On the Content tab choose the Callback form template. This template includes four fields: ‘Name’, ‘Phone’, ‘Best time to call’ and ‘Comments’. You can leave the fields as they are or edit them to better suit your needs, remove and add new fields
- Save the widget and activate it
- Receive notifications about new requests to your email
If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.