Add a callback form to your website

With GetSiteControl you can quickly add a callback request form to your website and receive instant notifications to your email address when someone requests a callback. This will let you easily get in touch with your prospect clients at a time that suits them.

Here is how you do it

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Contact On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form On the Content tab choose the Callback form template. This template includes four fields: ‘Name’, ‘Phone’, ‘Best time to call’ and ‘Comments’. You can leave the fields as they are or edit them to better suit your needs, remove and add new fields Save the widget and activate it Receive notifications about new requests to your email

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.