Add a job application form to your website

Create a job application form to let your website visitors know that you are hiring and let them apply online. Make the job application process simpler by offering candidates to fill out a custom online form on your website.
Here is how you do it
- Sign in to your GetSiteControl account
- Click Create widget and choose Contact
- On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form
- On the Content tab click the green Choose template link and select Job application from the drop-down list. This template includes fields most commonly used in job applications. You can leave the fields as they are or change them to suit your needs
- Save the widget and activate it
- Receive notifications about new applications to your email and reply to them right from your inbox
If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.