Create a complaint form for your website

Every customer complaint is an opportunity for you to find out what’s bothering your clients and what improvements you can make to your products and services to make them happier. If you want your website visitors to be able to submit complaints online you can easily create a complaint form with custom fields using GetSiteControl Contact widget.

Here is how you do it

Sign in to your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Contact On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form On the Content tab choose the Complaint form template from the list of form templates. You can leave the fields as they are or change any of them to better suit your needs Save the widget and activate it Receive notifications about new complaints to your email and reply to them right from your inbox

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.