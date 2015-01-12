Encourage website visitors to support your campaign with a donation popup

To create a popup like the one in the example above, you can use GetSiteControl. It’s a cloud app that allows you to build various website widgets — from email subscription forms to surveys and notification bars. GetSiteControl requires no coding and offers a free version to nonprofit organizations.

If you are launching a fundraising campaign on your website, you’ll need to think through a lot of details including the ways to promote your donation page and nudge people into participating. In the article below, we’ll show you how to create a catchy donation popup that will notify website visitors about the campaign and drive them to the page where they can support your cause.

In the age of a short attention span and chaotic web browsing style, popups are terrific at reminding people to take action on your website. And given that fundraising involves a lot of asking, you should take full advantage of them.

Now, based on your strategy, you can go two ways with donation popups. You can drive people to the donation page with a call-to-action button, or you can collect their emails for further encouragement and updates. Below is an example of the Best Friends society inviting their website visitors to join the movement with a catchy email opt-in form. It appears right when you decide to leave the website and certainly does a great job at stopping you from exiting. (Seriously, how can you resist that?)

On top of that, you can decide how soon the donation popups will appear on the website and how intrusive they will be. The above-mentioned exit-intent popup is just one example, here are 3 more:

Welcome popup

A welcome popup displayed the same moment one lands on a website

Side slide-ins

A side slide-in appearing after a website visitor scrolls down a page

Floating bar

A floating reminder bar placed on specific pages or sitewide

So, which one should you use? Well, that entirely depends on your funnel and your preferences. One would argue that getting people to subscribe might be more beneficial in the long run, whereas instant onsite donations rarely become repetitive. However, this might be quite specific for each case and besides, you can always use a combination of popups.

For example, the above-mentioned Best Friends society display both – an email subscription form and a notification bar so that the visitors could quickly proceed to the donation page from anywhere on the website.

Let’s get technical now. Even if you’ve never designed popups before, we promise you’ll be able to launch your first one within minutes. Once you’ve registered a GetSiteControl account, connect it to your website and follow these steps:

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard

In the top left corner, use the dropdown menu to choose whether you want to collect emails or promote content

On the Appearance tab, choose a color and a position for your widget. Select one of the images from the gallery or upload your own creative

On the Content tab, add a message describing your campaign and asking visitors either to donate or to join the community

Specify what happens upon button click. If you’re planning to take them to a donation page, paste the required URL in the corresponding field

Once you save and activate the widget, it goes live on your website and starts delivering results instantly.

Defenders of Wildlife, an organization protecting rare animals and plants, uses popups on their website to notify visitors about ongoing campaigns (see the illustration above). The popup appears instantly when you enter the website and leads to the page dedicated to their current campaign where you can learn the details and make a donation.