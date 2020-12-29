How to create a pre-order form for your website

In this article, we’ll show you how to place a pre-order form on a website and encourage customers to fill it out.

Besides, pre-order forms are essential if you’re selling made-to-order items or if an item is currently out of stock.

For a buyer, a pre-order form means they will be among the first to get the item. For a seller, a pre-order form means they can estimate the expected volume of orders or validate an idea.

If there is one kind of form that sparks excitement, it’s pre-order forms.

If you want visitors to open the form on demand, select a panel:

There are two common formats used to display a pre-order form: slide-ins and panels. If you want to proactively display the form to your visitors while they’re browsing the website, select the slide-in template at the beginning of this article. Just click on the template and follow the prompts on the right-hand side to add it to your Getsitecontrol dashboard.

The fastest way to create a pre-order form is by using a template. Below we’ll walk you through the process step by step.

Let’s take a quick look at how to quickly create a pre-order form and customize it to your needs.

If you have no website, we recommend using Getform to create a pre-order form and link to it from your social media, messenger, or email.

Those who fill out the form on your website will receive an automated email with a custom message from you. You can include a purchase link or order guidelines in that message. You can also integrate the form with Google Sheets, your CRM, or any other software that helps you manage orders.

Don’t worry if you’ve never worked with website forms before. The template above is powered by Getsitecontrol – a no-code website form builder. It works on any website platform, and once you register an account , you’ll be able to create a similar form within minutes.

A panel like this one will display on your website as a call to action (“PRE-ORDER NOW”, for example) and will only expand upon click. Click on the template to see it in action and follow the prompts if you decide to go this route.

Step 2. Adjust the copy

Once you add the template to your dashboard, you’ll be able to edit the copy, the fields, and the image. Use the Content tab to change the descriptions and add the fields you need to process the order.

This template contains 3 pages. Go to the bottom right corner to switch between pages and edit their content. For instance, this form requires buyers to type their shipping address on the second page.

Feel free to add or delete pages, change the field order, add different fields, and edit the submission success message on Page 3.

The submission success message is designed to confirm order placement and tell the buyer what happens next. In this case, whoever fills out the pre-order form will receive an automated email with a payment link and the instructions. We’ll show you how to create such an email in a moment.

Step 3. Change the image

Getsitecontrol allows you to change the image and the color theme of the form. To get started, open the Appearance tab and click on Images .

From there, you’ll be able to search for images using the built-in gallery or import your own photos.

If you’d like to change the color theme of the form, you can do that using the Theme menu located right above the widget preview.

Step 4. Set up the autoresponder message

Once you finish with the design, switch to the Notifications tab. It enables you to send an autoresponder to everyone who fills out the form.

Use the autoresponder to confirm order placement, send the purchase link, and provide instructions.

Just type your message, insert links if necessary, and save your edits. If you want to receive notifications about new form submissions in your inbox, click the Enable email notifications box and type your email address.

Keep in mind that once you set up and activate the form, it will appear on all of your website pages. Should you decide to display it on selected pages only, you can use the Targeting tab.

Step 5. View order submissions in a convenient format

You can view order submissions in bulk and separately right in the Getsitecontrol dashboard. To access them, use Statistics and proceed to Details .

However, if you’re using 3rd-party software for your business, such as CRM, Google Sheets, or any other app, you can connect it to the form and send submission info to the platform of your choice. To implement that, use the Integrations tab.

3 tips that will encourage your visitors to place pre-orders

It takes a lot of effort to launch a successful pre-order campaign, and the volume of orders will mostly depend on the demand for your product. However, there are some common practices for nudging those customers who are already on your website but hesitant to fill out your pre-order form.

Use minimum fields

Nobody likes long and sophisticated forms. Moreover, every extra field lowers your chances to get that pre-order you’re looking for. So, as a rule of thumb, you want to avoid unnecessary questions and ask the bare minimum, such as contact information, shipping information, and the information about the desired product.

The fewer fields a customer has to fill out, the higher the chances they will complete the form.

Use incentives

Including incentives is a good practice that helps encourage pre-orders. They are especially effective if you want to create hype about a new product on social media. Consider offering swag packs, samples, and other perks to your first buyers.

Use scarcity

If you’re collecting pre-orders for a limited-quantity item, make sure to mention that it’s scarce. The scarcity principle is a proven tactic to get more pre-orders because most people like the idea of owning something exclusively or being among the first to own an item.

Alternatively, you can add a countdown timer showing how much time is left to participate in your pre-order campaign.

Create your pre-order form today

For some businesses, pre-order forms are essential. For others, they are a clever marketing tactic that helps forecast the demand, validate an idea, and create anticipation. When you have to pre-order something, it often makes the item more desirable.

Place a beautiful pre-order form on your website today and start collecting orders. With Getsitecontrol, the process is straightforward even if you are a complete non-techie.