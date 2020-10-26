Add an age verification popup to your website

One way to do it is by using a popup with two buttons:

Although none of the age gate solutions can technically detect and stop underage visitors from using a website, many website owners choose to implement age verification popups for both legal and moral reasons. With Getsitecontrol, you can add one to your website within a couple of minutes – even if you have zero technical knowledge.

If your website includes age-sensitive content, you might need to use an age verification popup, also known as an age gate. Simply put, an age gate requires visitors to explicitly confirm that they have reached a certain age before starting to browse the website.

If a visitor clicks I’M OVER 18, the popup will automatically close and they will be able to continue browsing the website. If a visitor clicks I’M UNDER 18, they will be redirected to any URL of your choice.

With this template, a visitor will only be able to enter the website if the box is checked.

Note that both age verification widgets are fullscreen. This means they will cover the webpage content entirely when they pop up. There is also no way to close these popups without confirming your age.

Feel free to click on each template to see them in action. If you decide to use any of them on your website, simply follow the instructions that will appear on the right-hand side. Of course, you’ll be able to change the copy, the colors, and the background image.

Below, we’ll show you in detail how to customize an age verification popup and make sure it is displayed timely on your website.

The fastest and easiest way to add an age gate to your website is by using one of the templates above.

Suppose you’ve selected the template number one – the popup with the two buttons. Make a click on the template to activate the live preview mode and follow the instructions on the right-hand side to create an account.

Once you sign up, the selected template will automatically open in your dashboard. This is what it will look like:

Now, let’s see how to fine-tune its content to make the popup match your website and your goals.

In the first tab, titled Content, you’ll be able to change the copy on the popup. Go to the right-hand side menu, click on the text you want to change and type your copy in the corresponding field.

For example, let’s change the minimum age requirement from 18 to 21.

Once you change the age in the title, you’ll need to select the text on the buttons and do the same.

Step 2. Decide what happens when a visitor clicks on the buttons

As you start editing the buttons copy, go ahead and confirm the action triggered by the button click. For instance, when a visitor hits I’M OVER 21, the age verification popup will automatically close – hence, the Close widget action is selected.

For the I’M UNDER 21 button, you need to select the option that will prevent visitors from proceeding to the website. For example, if you choose Open URL, you can type any web address and redirect underage visitors from your website anywhere you want.

Step 3. Change the color theme and the image

Depending on your industry and the color theme of your website, you may want to make a few appearance adjustments.

Go to the aptly-named Appearance tab and select Theme to change the colors and the font of the popup. Next, make a click on Images and type the keywords relevant to your business in the search field to find a different background picture.

Once you’ve selected a new picture, hit OK. You’ll be able to change the sizing and the opacity of the picture on the next screen. For instance, in the example above, we’ve decreased the opacity to 70% to make the message look more prominent.

Notice that you can check how your age gating popup will look on mobile screens, too. Getsitecontrol adapts your content for smaller screens, and you can view the result in the Mobile tab. Go ahead and toggle between the options in the dropdown menu at the bottom to see how the popup will appear on screens with different resolutions.

If you want to make adjustments for the mobile version of your age gate, you can change the width of the popup (it’s calculated based on the percentage of the screen width) and spacing. Spacing allows you to shift the text part of the popup closer to the center. For our example, we’ve increased spacing at the top to place the text right in the middle of the screen.

Finally, you need to decide when to display the age verification popup on your website. To set the displaying conditions, open the Targeting tab in the dashboard.

By default, the age gate will pop up on any landing page a visitor enters your website from. It makes sense if your entire website contains age-sensitive content.

With the default settings, every visitor, no matter where they start browsing your website, will see the age verification popup as soon as they enter.

If you only want to place an age gate on particular pages, type the URLs of these pages in the following field: Show widget on these pages — Include section.

Another displaying condition you should set is Stop to display the widget. Since you probably don’t want to display your popup on each page during the session, you can choose to stop displaying the popup for a certain period of time (for instance, for 1 day) once the user closes it.

In other words, once a website visitor confirms they’ve reached the required age, they won’t see the age gate for the next 24 hours.

Step 5. Activate the age gate on your website

If you’re happy with how the popup looks, save it and activate it on the website. Test and click it through to make sure it works the way you intended — you’ll be able to change its appearance at any moment, if needed. Once your visitors start interacting with the popup, you’ll see the statistics of views and clicks right in the Getsitecontrol dashboard.