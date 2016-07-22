Add a Custom Appointment Request Form to Your Website
When you're a business owner, managing appointments can quickly get out of hand if you do it the old fashioned
Getsitecontrol can give you an edge in this regard. It’s an easy-to-use online form builder that requires zero coding knowledge. Once you’ve read this post, you’ll be able to create an appointment request form like this one:
Start with this template
Use the template as is or make any changes you wish to create a unique widget.
In fact, if you like this template, just hit the See live preview button above and you’ll be able to quickly add the form to your website.
If you’d prefer to learn how to create an appointment request form from scratch, below, we’ll show you the process. Then, we’ll provide a few tips to ensure people follow through the submission process.
Okay, here we go. To create a custom appointment form for your website, you need to:
- Create a Getsitecontrol account.
- Log into your admin dashboard, click Create widget, and select Contact visitors from the dropdown menu in the top left corner of the screen.
Select one of four available webpage positions: a modal popup, a
slide-in, a floating bar, or a panel.
- Next, pick a template and proceed to Choose & customize in the top right corner of the screen.
- Adjust the copy and the design according to your needs. Here, you can also add, delete, or modify the form fields.
- Once you’re finished, open Page 2 and create a brief submission success message. This will be the message customers see after filling out the appointment form.
- Hit the Save & close button in the top right corner of the screen to finish.
Now, if you choose to activate the form, it will instantly go live on every page of your website. Every time someone fills it out, you’ll be receiving an email notification with the request details.
How to download appointment form requests in bulk
For each form you create in Getsitecontrol, there is a statistics section available right in the dashboard. The statistics report houses all the appointment requests sent through the form. You can view them in the dashboard or download the report in a spreadsheet that will feature detailed information on each entry:
If you're using 3rd-party cloud apps for your
Tips and tricks on building an appointment form
A bulky, unintuitive form can cost you a lead.
Yes, you read it right. If someone fails to understand or to fill out the form correctly, you may lose them as a potential customer.
That’s why in the following paragraphs, we’ll go over design tricks to make your appointment form more convenient to use.
1. Use checkboxes and dropdown lists to save time
If some responses can be categorized or pre-filled, you should do that using dropdown lists, checkboxes, or radio buttons. Not only will it save your prospects’ time and effort, but it will also make appointment requests easier to organize and scan through.
Note that by default, all fields are mandatory. If you want to make a field optional, just click on it to expand the settings and tick off the Required option.
2. Place easy-to-complete fields first
Here is another trick: place the fields that take minimum time to fill out at the beginning of the form. Leave the heavy-text comment fields for the end of submission or even make them optional.
If a form starts with large text fields, it may push your prospects away from filling it out or make them want to postpone the submission.
Meanwhile, if they start with checkboxes and other easy fields, chances are higher they will finish the submission after going halfway through.
3. Add microcopy to eliminate uncertainty
The best practice is to keep field labels concise. However, if you think your prospects might misunderstand the purpose of some fields, you can add a microcopy.
A microcopy is a small piece of text introduced for explanatory purposes.
Here is an example of a clarifying microcopy:
Another great use of a microcopy is removing customers’ obstacles and concerns.
Take the safety concern as an example. Sharing personal information online is a sensitive subject, so if you refer to your Privacy Policy in a microcopy, it will highlight the trustworthiness of the website.
There are several places on the form where you can put a microcopy. If it’s generic information, you can place it at the top or bottom of the form, using the Description and the Note fields. If you want to clarify the purpose of a field with a microcopy, add it to the field placeholder.
4. Create different form types for different pages
Should your appointment request form be attention-grabbing? That’s a tricky question.
On the one hand, you surely want people to make appointments. On the other hand, you probably don’t want to be too pushy displaying the form when your website visitors aren’t ready to commit.
If that’s the case, you can build two types of forms. One may appear as a popup on a page where visitors are likely to be interested in making an appointment. These can be the Contact page, the Pricing page, or the Schedule page. On the remaining pages, you can install a less intrusive panel that expands upon click.
To specify the location of a widget, you need to go to the Targeting tab and enter the corresponding URL in the Include field.
Ready to add an appointment request form to your website?
By now you should be familiar with all the basics of form building. Using the same principles, you’ll be able to create any custom form for your website including online order forms, service feedback surveys, and more.
Go ahead and try it out with the help of Getsitecontrol!