Add a Custom Appointment Request Form to Your Website

Getsitecontrol can give you an edge in this regard. It’s an easy-to-use online form builder that requires zero coding knowledge. Once you’ve read this post, you’ll be able to create an appointment request form like this one:

When you’re a business owner, managing appointments can quickly get out of hand if you do it the old fashioned way — via email or phone. Sounds familiar? Well, the first step in solving any problem is recognizing there is one. And you’re already on the right track if you’re looking for a more productive way to manage appointment requests.

Use the template as is or make any changes you wish to create a unique widget.

If you’d prefer to learn how to create an appointment request form from scratch, below, we’ll show you the process. Then, we’ll provide a few tips to ensure people follow through the submission process.

In fact, if you like this template, just hit the See live preview button above and you’ll be able to quickly add the form to your website.

Okay, here we go. To create a custom appointment form for your website, you need to:

Create a Getsitecontrol account. Log into your admin dashboard, click Create widget, and select Contact visitors from the dropdown menu in the top left corner of the screen. Select one of four available webpage positions: a modal popup, a slide-in , a floating bar, or a panel. Next, pick a template and proceed to Choose & customize in the top right corner of the screen. Adjust the copy and the design according to your needs. Here, you can also add, delete, or modify the form fields. Once you’re finished, open Page 2 and create a brief submission success message. This will be the message customers see after filling out the appointment form. Hit the Save & close button in the top right corner of the screen to finish.

Now, if you choose to activate the form, it will instantly go live on every page of your website. Every time someone fills it out, you’ll be receiving an email notification with the request details.

How to download appointment form requests in bulk

For each form you create in Getsitecontrol, there is a statistics section available right in the dashboard. The statistics report houses all the appointment requests sent through the form. You can view them in the dashboard or download the report in a spreadsheet that will feature detailed information on each entry:

If you’re using 3rd-party cloud apps for your business — for instance, CRM or appointment scheduling tools — you can integrate them with Getsitecontrol. This way the data submitted through the form will be sent to the software of your choice.

Tips and tricks on building an appointment form

A bulky, unintuitive form can cost you a lead.

Yes, you read it right. If someone fails to understand or to fill out the form correctly, you may lose them as a potential customer.

That’s why in the following paragraphs, we’ll go over design tricks to make your appointment form more convenient to use.

1. Use checkboxes and dropdown lists to save time

If some responses can be categorized or pre-filled, you should do that using dropdown lists, checkboxes, or radio buttons. Not only will it save your prospects’ time and effort, but it will also make appointment requests easier to organize and scan through.

Note that by default, all fields are mandatory. If you want to make a field optional, just click on it to expand the settings and tick off the Required option.

2. Place easy-to-complete fields first

Here is another trick: place the fields that take minimum time to fill out at the beginning of the form. Leave the heavy-text comment fields for the end of submission or even make them optional.

If a form starts with large text fields, it may push your prospects away from filling it out or make them want to postpone the submission.

Meanwhile, if they start with checkboxes and other easy fields, chances are higher they will finish the submission after going halfway through.

3. Add microcopy to eliminate uncertainty

The best practice is to keep field labels concise. However, if you think your prospects might misunderstand the purpose of some fields, you can add a microcopy.

A microcopy is a small piece of text introduced for explanatory purposes.

