Create Online Request a Quote Form

For you, it’s a more convenient way to organize incoming quote requests and respond to them directly from your inbox. For your potential customers, it saves time and effort. They’ll be able to fill out the form right there — no need to plan a call during business hours or write an email.

Even though some people still use phones for contacting businesses, having a request a quote form on your website can be a game-changer.

If the price for your services vary based on what exactly your customers want, you probably start by collecting those requirements and providing a sales quote. As a business owner, you may want to optimize this process, and one way to do that is by gathering clients’ information more efficiently.

Use the template as is or make any changes you wish to create a unique widget.

If you’ve never built an online form before, it’s completely fine because Getsitecontrol brings a newbie-friendly dashboard. All you need to do is connect the Getsitecontrol app to your website and then follow simple guided steps. Below, we’ll walk you through the setup process.

In this post, we’ll show you how to create a request a quote form using Getsitecontrol. You’ll be able to fully customize it and decide where and how the form will display on your website.

How to create request a quote form in Getsitecontrol

The Getsitecontrol online form builder has an intuitive interface, and creating a form will probably take you less than 15 minutes. Before getting started, you should decide:

What kind of information you need from your prospects to be able to provide a quote.

What will happen after they submit that information to you.

Where on your website you want to display the form.

Now let’s go over the key steps of creating the form.

Step 1. Select the template and choose webpage position

When you log in to your Getsitecontrol dashboard, use the Create widget button to start the process. On the next screen, select the I want to contact visitors option from the dropdown menu in the upper left corner. This will open a gallery of various contact form templates you’ll be able to choose from.

On the right-hand side above the gallery, there are 4 webpage positions available for your widget: modal, slide-in , bar, and panel. For the quote request form, the bar and the panel positions might work best because they always stay in sight while not interfering with the visitor’s experience on your website.

When you’re ready, use the Choose & Customize button in the upper right corner. At the next step, you’ll be able to change the copy and the design of your form.

Step 2. Adjust the content of your request a quote form

The next screen allows you to fine-tune the form according to your needs. In the Content tab, you’ll be able to modify the title and description of the form, change the call to action, and add new fields. Apart from text fields, you may want to use other options like dropdown menus, radio buttons and checkboxes.

By default, all fields are mandatory — notice the Required box checked at the bottom of the settings panel. To make any field optional, just tick the Required box off.

For a generic request a quote form, you may want to have the following fields:

Name — single-line text field

— single-line text field Email — email capture field

— email capture field Phone — single-line text field

— single-line text field Services requested — dropdown menu or checkboxes

— dropdown menu or checkboxes Additional services — checkboxes

— checkboxes Comments — multiple-line text field

Step 3. Customize the design of your request a quote form

After you’ve finished working on the content, it’s time to adjust the design.

Open the Appearance tab and go through the settings. You may want to leave everything as is or change the size, the color theme, or the image on the form. Choose a creative from the Getsitecontrol’s gallery or upload your own.

For those familiar with CSS, there is a CSS editor with wider design possibilities.

Step 4. Create a submission success message

When a website visitor hits the Submit button after filling out the form, they’ll see a default “Thank you” message. These messages typically say something like “Thank you! We’ll get back to you within 24 hours”. You can see your default submission success message if you hit the Page 2 button at the top of the Preview window.

This message is customizable. By using the Content and the Appearance tabs, you can tailor its copy and design to your needs. For example, you may want to include the following information:

estimated response time

additional contact information

links to helpful pages on your website

your social media pages

Another way to confirm form submission is by using an autoresponder — a brief message automatically emailed to everyone who fills out the form. Learn more about it here.

Step 5. Decide where to display the form

By default, your request a quote form will be displayed on every page of the website. If you want to exclude some pages from the list or, on the contrary, only include some of the pages, you can do that by using the Targeting tab settings:

Type the necessary URLs in the Include or Exclude fields to indicate the pages where the form will be available to your website visitors.

If you have programming experience, you can also display the form upon link click or button click.

At this point, the form is ready. Use the Save & Close button to close the dashboard and activate the form on the next screen. Once you do that, it will go live instantly.

Start collecting quote requests from your website today

Having a simple form to refer your potential clients to will help you save time and effort. Plus, with a tool like Getsitecontrol, you’ll be able to keep your finger on the pulse of your business. Each time someone requests a quote through the form on your website, you’ll be notified and able to respond directly via email.

Sounds like something you were looking for? Then get yourself a Getsitecontrol account today and give it a spin!