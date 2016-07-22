Add Custom Service Request Form to Your Website

With its help, you’ll be able to quickly build and customize a service request form for your website without any technical knowledge. In this post, we’ll show you exactly how to do it. Plus, we’ll provide a few tips to help you get the most of the form.

Handling service requests can quickly become overwhelming, especially if you’re receiving them in different formats through different channels. One proven tactic to make request processing a bit easier is having a dedicated online form on your website. And if this is something you’re looking for, Getsitecontrol got you covered.

Use the template as is or make any changes you wish to create a unique widget.

If you like the service request form above, you can quickly add it to your website using this same template. Hit the See live preview button to start, and follow the instructions. Before publishing the form on your website, you’ll be able to edit the copy, add and delete fields.

If you’d prefer to build a service request form from scratch, here is how to do that in 5 simple steps:

Sign in to Getsitecontrol and open your admin dashboard. Click Create widget and choose Contact visitors from the dropdown menu on the left. Select the desired webpage position of your form (we recommend that you go for a panel), then pick a template. Proceed to Choose & customize in the top right corner to move to the following step. Next, you may want to edit the copy, add or delete some fields, and adjust the design to make the form match your website. These settings are located in the Appearance and Content tabs. When ready, finish by clicking Save & close and activate the new widget on your website.

And that’s about it. These have been the service request form building essentials.

How to place service request form on selected pages

By default, once you activate the widget, it goes live on every page of your website. But if you want to display the widget on selected pages only, you can do that, too. Just go to the Targeting tab while editing the form, and use the Include/Exclude fields to add the exact URLs where it should display.

How to improve the effectiveness of your service request form

At this point, if you’ve followed the steps from the guide, you should have a new shiny widget ready to collect messages on your website. Now, the goal here is to better organize the service request flow and to create a seamless user experience for your customers.

Below are four tips to help you achieve both.

1. Make your service request form easily accessible

Earlier, we advised you to display a service request form as a panel that opens upon click. This webpage position is very unobtrusive but at the same time, it conveniently remains in view and can be accessed at any time even when a visitor scrolls the page up and down.

2. Let customers know when to expect a response

In Getsitecontrol, you can add a second page to the form and display it once customers hit the Submit button. It is called a form submission success message, and it’s perfect for providing additional information on the expected response time.

When you open the widget for editing, use the “+” icon available in the list of pages to create an additional one. Then either leave the default message or type your text.