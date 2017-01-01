Notify website visitors of updates and changes

Have an important change or update on the website your visitors should not miss? Use the Promo widget to create a professional-looking notification with a link to more detailed information.
Here is how you do it
- Open your GetSiteControl dashboard
- Click Create widget and choose Promo
- On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a “slide-in”). Upload a custom image or choose one of the images from the gallery
- On the Content tab enter your message to website visitors and add the URL of the page you want to open when someone hits the button
- Save the widget and activate it
Need more information?
- How to install widgets on a website
- How to create your first widget
- How to add an image to your widget
If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.