Notify website visitors of updates and changes

Have an important change or update on the website your visitors should not miss? Use the Promo widget to create a professional-looking notification with a link to more detailed information.

Here is how you do it

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Promo On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a “slide-in”). Upload a custom image or choose one of the images from the gallery On the Content tab enter your message to website visitors and add the URL of the page you want to open when someone hits the button Save the widget and activate it

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.