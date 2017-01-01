Put a subscription box on the Coming Soon page

If you have a landing page that notifies visitors about an upcoming website or service it’s a good idea to keep visitors hooked and make them subscribe to receive updates. Write a compelling description of what they can expect when your new project launches, add an estimated launch date and invite visitors to subscribe to get notified when your site goes live.

Here is how you do it

Login to your GetSiteControl account Click Create widget and choose Subscribe On the Appearance tab choose colors that match your brand. Add a custom image or choose one of the images from the gallery (like the one in our example) On the Content tab change the title and description if necessary Save the widget and activate it

