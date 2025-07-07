7 Best Klaviyo Alternatives for Shopify Stores on a Budget

Let’s have a look at the overview:

In this article, we compare 7 top tools to help you decide which Klaviyo alternative for Shopify makes the most sense for your store.

But for smaller brands, especially in the early stages, these advanced features often go unused. With a smaller list and budget, what many merchants are looking for is a simple way to send bulk emails and set up basic automations like welcome, post-purchase, and cart recovery.

Klaviyo is one of the most popular email marketing platforms, recognized for its deep Shopify integration, AI-powered flows, and personalized product recommendations.

GSC Email Marketing , by Getsitecontrol, is an email marketing app for small Shopify brands that want to send newsletters and set up automations without getting overwhelmed by complex workflows. It combines email marketing features with built-in signup forms, and promo popups — so there’s no need for extra apps.

Known for Beginner-friendly automations, versatile email and coupon popups

For many small Shopify brands, Getsitecontrol strikes the right balance between ease of use and results, especially when it comes to templates.

Unique feature in comparison to Klaviyo Unlike Klaviyo, the GSC app includes a variety of website popups, coupons, signup and survey forms out of the box. You can trigger them based on product views, cart contents, cart value, and more.

Easy-to-use tagging and segmentation Tag subscribers automatically at signup, manually, or through automations — then use those tags to personalize emails and trigger targeted campaigns based on behavior or preferences.

Shopify-specific automations Set up abandoned checkout emails , order confirmations, fulfillment updates, and more — all with dynamic product blocks that automatically pull in the correct items from your store.

I run a small business, and the emails I send to my subscribers via Getsitecontrol have really helped it grow. I can see how the click-throughs from the emails drive purchases. The templates are super easy to use and look professional.

Email sends are billed separately: your first 1,000 emails are free. From there, it starts at $1.60 per 1,000 emails sends and gets cheaper with a higher volume.

Pro – from $19/month Includes advanced on-site targeting, Shopify-specific campaign triggers, AI-powered email sending, and up to 100,000 monthly widget views.

GSC Email Marketing offers a full-featured free plan you can use to send up to 1,000 emails and grow your list of subscribers with branded forms.

No email A/B testing The app allows you to split test pop-up forms and coupons on your online store, but there’s no A/B test functionality for emails.

Omnisend – Multichannel Klaviyo alternative

Free planYes

App Rating4.7

Known forSeamless integration between multiple channels (SMS, email, push notifications)

Omnisend is designed for ecommerce merchants who want to reach customers across email, SMS, and push — all from one dashboard. With prebuilt automation workflows, smooth Shopify integration, and multichannel targeting features, it helps small brands engage customers without needing complex setups.

Standout features

Multi-channel campaigns

Run email, SMS, and push campaigns in a single flow. Omnisend’s prebuilt workflows save you time and ensure consistent messaging across channels, no need for external tools or add-ons.

Unique feature in comparison to Klaviyo

Unlike Klaviyo, Omnisend includes push notifications as a native part of its automation builder — no third-party setup required. Easily trigger them based on browsing behavior or cart events.

Potential downsides

Limited email design flexibility

The drag-and-drop editor is easy to use, but Omnisend’s templates offer less customization than some other platforms. This could become an issue for users seeking layouts they can alter to fit their needs.

Pricing

Omnisend offers a free plan that gives you access to most core features, but you’ll encounter limitations on the number of contacts and messages you can send.

You can reach up to 250 contacts and send 500 emails/month, along with 60 global SMS credits. The free plan also includes pre-built automations, signup forms, professional templates, and live chat support.

Paid plans increase those limits and introduce additional features:

Standard – $16/month

Up to 500 contacts, 6,000 emails/month, 60 SMS, and 1,000 published reviews.

Pro – $59/month

Up to 2,500 contacts, unlimited emails and SMS, unlimited published reviews, plus everything in Standard.

Shopify Email — Built-in option for sending basic campaigns

Free planYes

App Rating4.7

Known forShopify-owned, highly affordable app for sending basic email campaigns

Shopify Email is a built-in tool designed for beginner merchants who want to send simple emails without adding a new app. It’s a solid starting point for small Shopify businesses testing the waters with email marketing.

Standout features

Native experience for Shopify merchants

Because it’s built by Shopify, the tool uses your store’s branding, product data, and customer info out of the box.

Unique feature in comparison to Klaviyo

Free email tool inside Shopify with no external setup required.

Potential downsides

Email design customization is limited

if you want emails that match your brand, feature dynamic products, or engaging design elements like countdown timers, the built-in templates may not be enough.

Pricing

Free for the first 10,000 emails each month, then just $1 per additional 1,000, making it one of the most affordable options for low-volume senders.

MailerLite – Beginner-friendly option with sales tracking

Free planYes

App Rating2.2

Known forBeginner-friendly email editor, Shopify product import and automations

MailerLite is a Klaviyo alternative popular among small businesses for its clean, beginner-friendly interface. It’s easy to create professional emails without coding, and even on lower-tier plans, you get access to landing pages, product blocks synced with your Shopify store, and essential ecommerce automations like abandoned cart recovery.

Standout features

Product sync and revenue tracking

Seamlessly connect with your Shopify store to add product blocks to emails and track exactly how each campaign impacts sales.

User-friendly email editor

Mailerlite has a beginner-friendly drag-and-drop email editor, helping you create emails with no experience or tech skills.

Unique feature in comparison to Klaviyo

Built-in landing page builder

Potential downsides

Manual account review

MailerLite manually reviews each account before allowing it to send out emails to prevent spam and abuse. During the approval process, you’ll need to provide quite a bit of information about what you plan on sending out and details about how you collect subscribers. If you’re looking to move quickly and launch your campaign as soon as possible, the review process can slow you down.

Pricing

MailerLite’s free plan covers up to 1,000 subscribers and 12,000 monthly emails, with one user seat and access to most core features. It also comes with a 30-day free trial of premium tools.

Once your list grows, there are two paid options available:

Growing Business – $10/month for up to 500 subscribers with unlimited emails, 3 user seats, and 24/7 customer support via email.

Advanced – $20/month for 500 subscribers, unlimited emails, unlimited users, and access to live chat support.

You can upgrade either plan as your subscriber count increases.

Free planYes

App Rating4.8

Known forShopify-native automations and messaging tools in one platform

Sendvio is an all-in-one customer retention app including email and SMS marketing tools. It helps small businesses automate key campaigns, engage customers with transactional notifications, and run on-site campaigns using popups.

Standout features

Pre-built workflows

Easily launch flows like cart recovery, post-purchase follow-ups, welcome emails, and win-back campaigns.

Easy management of both email and SMS

Manage both channels from a single dashboard to keep your customer messaging consistent and efficient.

Unique feature in comparison to Klaviyo

Sendvio includes a native WhatsApp chat button and product review widget, fully integrated with your Shopify store — no extra apps needed.

Potential downsides

Less advanced analytics and reporting

While you get key performance stats, reporting isn't as detailed or customizable as what Klaviyo offers.

Pricing

Sendvio offers a free plan for up to 500 emails/month, and $1 worth of SMS credits for the first 250 contacts. This plan includes most features, from automation to popups, however, with branding and popup + WhatsApp button view limitations.

It’s a great option for small Shopify stores getting started with email and SMS marketing.

As your business grows, you can upgrade to:

Standard – $16/month

Up to 6,000 emails/month and $3 in SMS credits for the 500 contacts, unlimited popups and WhatsApp button views.

Pro – $32/month

Up to 30,000 emails/month and $3 SMS credit for 2,500 contacts, plus unlimited published reviews, video reviews, and email reputation tools.

It’s noteworthy that Sendvio doesn’t put a limit on the email list size and bases its pricing plans off the volume of emails sent per month.

Brevo – Budget-friendly alternative to Klaviyo

Free planYes

App Rating4.8

Known forAutomation presets, smart segmentation, and built-in SMS + push notifications

Brevo is a robust platform designed to recover carts, promote sales, and send tailored messages through multiple channels. If you run a small business that needs all these features, Brevo could be a great, affordable solution for you.

Standout features

Multi-channel marketing features

Easily integrate email, SMS, and push notifications from a single platform, engaging customers via multiple touchpoints.

In comparison to Klaviyo

While both platforms offer similar core features like automation and segmentation, Brevo is significantly more affordable — like Getsitecontrol, it charges based on the number of emails sent, not the number of subscribers on your list.

Potential downsides

Not ideal for beginners

With so many tools packed into one platform, including email, SMS, and push automation, Brevo can feel overwhelming at first. The interface isn’t as streamlined as some beginner-focused tools, and setting up workflows, segments, and custom delivery rules may take some trial and error if you’re new to email marketing.

Pricing

Brevo offers a free plan with up to 500 emails/month and 500 push notifications — a solid starting point for testing basic automations.

Paid plans add more volume and advanced features:

Plus – $19/month

1,000+ emails/month, 10k–30k push notifications, custom non-branded email popups, abandoned cart workflows, and shipping notifications

Power – $79/month

Includes all Plus features plus flash sale and browse abandonment automations, Smart Delivery, custom segmentation, and a dedicated account manager

All plans support unlimited subscribers and access to Brevo's email, SMS, and push notification toolsets.

tinyEmail

Free planYes

App Rating4.4

Known forAI-powered email marketing and a generous free plan for Shopify merchants

tinyEmail helps Shopify-powered small businesses create email campaigns with the help of AI tools. Their focus is on automating content suggestions and improving email deliverability. The platform is very beginner-friendly with an easy learning curve, making it ideal for business owners who may not feel confident in their writing skills.

Standout features

AI-based suggestions

From subject lines to contact segmentation, tinyEmail helps you craft campaigns and target the right audience.

Versatile campaign types

tinyEmail supports nearly every type of email campaign you might need — from basic newsletters to advanced flows like browse abandonment, back-in-stock emails, and product recommendations.

In comparison to Klaviyo

Shopify merchants get access to premium features (like advanced segmentation, automations, unlimited subscribers, and a custom domain) without paying extra — a big differentiator from Klaviyo.

Potential downsides

Simplified automation builder

While tinyEmail covers most key ecommerce workflows, its automation builder is more streamlined and not as flexible or detailed as Klaviyo’s multi-branch flow builder.

Pricing

If your store runs on Shopify, tinyEmail’s Shopify Pro plan gives you full access to advanced features completely free — no limits on subscribers, automation, segmentation, or templates.

This makes tinyEmail one of the most affordable Klaviyo alternatives for Shopify users looking to scale email marketing without extra costs.

Which Klaviyo alternative is best for small Shopify businesses?

If you're switching from Klaviyo to something better suited for a small, Shopify-based brand, start by narrowing down what really matters to your business.

Resources

How much time, effort, and money can you realistically invest in the new solution?

Specific needs and priorities

Do you need multichannel support, powerful automation, or just an easy way to send good-looking emails?

What you don’t need

You should also consider features you don’t need and features you won’t be using that often. This will help you weed out solutions that are too complex for your needs, and figure out which tool downsides don’t matter to you.

If you’re looking for beginner-friendly automations and beautiful popups, Getsitecontrol is worth considering. It’s one of the most affordable Klaviyo alternatives, with a simple pricing model that scales based on email volume — not contact count.