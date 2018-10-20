5 tricks to stop visitors from leaving your website [UPDATED]

You are spending a lot of effort (and money) to get more traffic, but many people will just look around for less than a minute and leave your website to never come back. That's OK. Expecting to turn all these visits into conversions would be a bit unrealistic. And yet, there are proven ways to convert at least some of those people who were about to bounce off. In this post, we’ll show you how to do that with the help of GetSiteControl app. Not only will you be able to lower your website’s bounce rate, but you may also increase conversions.

So, what’s a bounce rate?

A bounce happens when a visitor arrives on your website, views the landing page only and leaves without any interaction with the page. The percentage of such visits is called bounce rate. There may be various reasons for a website to have a high bounce rate. Typically, it means that visitors do not find what they are looking for. In other words, your content or your offer haven’t met their expectations.

You’ll find many articles on the web describing dozens of tactics to reduce your website’s bounce rate. Thinking about the purpose of the page is the key, which means you should provide relevant content and make it easy for your visitors to find what they are looking for – be it organic or paid traffic. For the purpose of this article, let us assume that the design, the loading speed, and the copy of your landing pages are great, and you are constantly improving every aspect.

Still, a certain number of visitors will leave. Some of them are probably not even your target audience. But others can easily be your potential customers who just haven’t noticed the best part of your offer. These people might need a tiny nudge and one more convincing reason to stay and give your webpage a second look.

So why not make an attempt to convert them before they leave?

Here comes the bounce form

Or a bounce widget – that’s what we call it at GetSiteControl. Technically, it’s an exit-intent popup, and it’s displayed exactly at the moment when your website visitors are about to leave the website.

If you’re wondering how it works, there’s no mystery. An advanced app technology tracks every visitor’s mouse movements, and once they head over to the “Close” or “Back” buttons, a popup is triggered and displayed right before they leave a page.

So, what kind of message should you put out there?

Every website is different in what they offer, plus a lot will depend on your marketing strategy, but we have a few suggestions that should be a good fit for most cases.

Use a promotional website popup to show the most irresistible selling point you have. Make sure to include the unique terms you provide, a current sale, a great new feature, a giveaway, or a special discount. Then, suggest continuing browsing the website or take the visitors directly to a dedicated page where they can learn more about what you’re offering.

2. Subscription forms

Use email subscription forms to invite your website visitors to subscribe to your newsletter before they leave. And if you’re thinking they have no reason to leave their email addresses – why not use an incentive? The same tactic described above will work here. Offer something that may bring value to your visitors. Yet instead of giving it away, exchange it for an email address. If you own an ecommerce website, it can be a discount coupon code or a code for free shipping. If you’re a blogger, eBooks, cheat sheets, toolkits, and other content formats may easily convince someone who is about to leave your website to change their mind.

Use a ”contact us” form to offer your assistance to those leaving because they have doubts, questions or difficulties finding what they were looking for. You can offer to assist via email or to call the potential customer back with a callback request form. Plus, a contact form displayed at the exit is a great way to ask for feedback and find out what they think of the website and your offer.

4. Survey forms

Use a survey form to discover why people decided to leave the website. It’s hard to overestimate the power of website surveys, and we encourage you to explore it for optimizing your website content. Knowing that most abandoning visitors may not be too inclined to type their feedback, offering response options is probably the best way to draw the truth out of them.

And the reason why website exit surveys may be even more efficient for you in the long-run than any other popups is the insights they provide you with. Think about it: after finding out the most common reasons people leave the website, you can make informed decisions on what to change to optimize conversions and lower the bounce rate.

5. Live chat

Finally, you can install a live chat for your website and let visitors instantly connect with a representative. Again, it will work for you with the assumption that a visitor is leaving a website because they haven’t found the desired information or got confused by your offer. Clearly, this is the option eCommerce websites may benefit from, but if you’re selling your services, collecting webinar signups, or providing complex B2B solutions, you may consider it as well.

Here is how to create a bounce widget in GetSiteControl

Assuming you have already created a GetSiteControl account, we’ll get straight to the settings. Once you decide what type of a popup you want to create – a promo, an email opt-in, a survey, a contact form, or a live chat – continue to the Behavior tab to set up the exit-intent trigger. Choose to ‘Start to display the widget when the user is leaving the website’. Save the changes and you are all set. As soon as you activate the widget, visitors will starts seeing it when leaving your website.

Wrapping up

Rumor has it, some people find popups – and exit popups in particular – annoying. And it’s hard to blame them because we sometimes find them annoying too. What’s important to understand, is that it’s not the popup itself but rather its message may appear distracting. Why? Because offering someone who is about to exit the page to sign up to a newsletter doesn’t make any sense, unless there is a good incentive included.

So, first thing first. Think thoroughly – or find out using a website exit survey – why people leave your website in the first place? Did they misunderstand the ad they had clicked on? Is your page loading too slow? Is your value proposition clear enough? Do your prices seem to be unreasonably high? Have they found a better offer?

Once you get the answers to your questions, it will be easier to decide on what the best website exit popup will be. Perhaps, a generous discount on the first purchase is all you need to lower landing page abandonment. And if you want to get geeky about optimization, consider running an A/B test where you’ll be able to compare popups with various offers and find out which one works better for your audience.

Are you using exit pop-ups on your website?

If yes, do you find them useful? If not, you can try to add one right now if you are new to GetSiteControl or click Add widget in your dashboard if you are already registered.